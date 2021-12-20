Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
What Action Alerts PLUS Is Watching in 2022
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Monday as Futures Drop Due to Omicron Fears

Stock futures dropped on fears of lockdowns and restrictions as Covid omicron-related infections rise.
Author:

Stock futures dropped Monday as Christmas week opened with a rise in omicron-related Covid infections.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Monday's session.

1. Novavax NVAX | Up 10%

Shares of Novavax  (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report jumped ahead of expected approval from the European Union’s top drug regulator for the drugmaker's Covid-19 vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency said its human medicines committee on Monday will hold an extraordinary meeting to decide whether to give the nod to Novavax’s NVX-CoV2373 vaccine, now known as Nuvaxovid.

2. Moderna MRNA | Up 7.6%

Shares of Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report rose after the drugmaker said booster shots of its coronavirus vaccine induced a big jump in antibodies that can fight the omicron variant.

3. Zoom Video ZM | Up 2.6%

Shares of Zoom Video  (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report were higher. The videoconferencing service and stay-at-home stock made gains amid a surge in global omicron infections.

4. Royal Caribbean RCL | Down 3.3%

Shares of Royal Caribbean  (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report slipped as travel restrictions on U.S. visitors are expected to be reinstated due to a sharp rise in omicron-related Covid cases.

5. United Airlines UAL | Down 3%

Shares of United Airlines  (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report slumped. Travel stocks were hit due to a sharp rise in omicron-related Covid cases and worries that travel restrictions will likely be imposed by a number of nations.

