Premarket Movers Monday - Apple, Virgin Galactic, Airbnb, Tesla

Wall Street futures traded higher Monday following the S&P 500’s worst weekly performance since February, ahead of key readings on inflation and retail sales later this week.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Monday.

1. Virgin Galactic SPCE | Down 3.1%

Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report slipped early Monday after the space-tourism company said it would postpone its next flight until at least mid-October. It had been likely to take place in late September or early October.

Virgin Galactic blamed a potential manufacturing defect in a component that could have been installed in the company’s vehicles.

2. Alibaba BABA | Down 1.6%

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR Report retreated after the Financial Times reported that Beijing was planning to break up Alipay, the popular payment app owned by its financial affiliate, Ant Group.

3. Apple AAPL | Up 1%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report rose ahead of the tech giant's annual product event -- dubbed California Streaming -- on Tuesday at its campus in Cupertino, Calif.

Apple stock was hit on Friday after the tech giant lost part of a contentious legal battle with Fortnite videogame maker Epic Games in a California court ruling.

4. Airbnb ABNB | Down 1.5%

Shares of Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb Report were under pressure after analysts at Goldman Sachs recommended investors sell the stock.

5. Tesla TSLA | Up 0.6%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rose after falling Friday in a broader selloff. Democratic Party lawmakers on Friday proposed to expand tax credits for electric vehicles. The proposal includes significantly higher subsidies for union-made zero-emission models assembled in the U.S., Reuters reported.

