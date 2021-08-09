Premarket Movers Monday: AMD, Tesla, AMC Entertainment

Stock futures traded mostly lower Monday as investors increased bets the Federal Reserve would pull back on stimulus following a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday:

1. Advanced Micro Devices - Up 0.3%

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report shares wavered after analysts at BMO Capital Markets boosted their rating and target price for the chipmaker amid an improving earnings backdrop and market-share gains.

2. Tesla - Up 1.5%

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares advanced after Jefferies analysts upgraded their rating on the stock, predicting it would rally 22% over the next 12 months as the electric carmaker continues to prove both a leader and innovator in the mass-production EV and battery market.

3. AMC Entertainment - Down 1.9%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report slipped as as meme-stock retail investors on stock-trading platform Stocktwits talked up the potential for the shares to extend gains. Microvast (MVST) - Get Report was surging after also being mentioned by retail investors.

4. Golden Nugget Online Gaming - Up 54%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) - Get Report shares leaped after the company agreed to be acquired by online sports-gambling company DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report for about $1.56 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter.

5. Sanderson Farms - Up 7.9%

Shares of Sanderson Farms (SAFM) - Get Report surged after the chicken producer agreed to be bought by a Cargill and Continental Grain joint venture in a deal valued at $4.53 billion. Sanderson Farms will be combined with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.