Cramer Says Second Half Will Mirror the First, Watch These 5 Stocks
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Friday: Virgin Galactic, Tesla, Iterum, Didi

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include Virgin Galactic, Tesla, Iterum Therapeutics, Didi Global and Krispy Kreme.
Author:

Stock futures fluctuated Friday as Wall Street awaited key U.S. employment data.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday:

1. Virgin Galactic | Up 22%

Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Report was flying high after the aerospace company said its next test flight will be July 11 and Founder Richard Branson would be on board. The flight is set for 11 days before Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report Founder Jeff Bezos launches into space.

2. Tesla | Up 0.4%

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report was up as analysts were expecting the electric-vehicle maker to report more than 200,000 auto deliveries for the second quarter. Deliveries totaled 184,800 in the first quarter. Tesla could report the number as soon as Friday.

3. Iterum Therapeutics | Down 40%

Iterum Therapeutics  (ITRM) - Get Report tumbled after the pharmaceutical company said it had been notified that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had identified deficiencies with its new-drug application for sulopenem (etzadroxil/probenecid). The drug is intended to treat uncomplicated urinary-tract infection.

4. Didi Global | Down 4.2%

Didi Global  (DIDI) - Get Report shares fell after cybersecurity regulators in China said they would investigate the recently listed ride-sharing group just days after its $8 billion IPO. Didi said it planned to cooperate with authorities and conduct its own "comprehensive examination" of cybersecurity risks.

5. Krispy Kreme | Down 4.8%

Shares of Krispy Kreme  (DNUT) - Get Report slipped a day after the doughnut chain's initial public offering was priced at $17 a share, below the marketed price range of $21 to $24. The company, which finished Thursday trading at $21, up 24%, raised $500 million in the offering, below expectations of $640 million.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

