TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Friday: Vertex Pharma, AMC, Dave & Buster’s

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include Vertex Pharma, AMC, Dave & Buster’s, GameStop and Snowflake.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures were rising Friday as Wall Street appeared to put aside concerns about rising inflation. 

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday:

1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals | Down 14%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals  (VRTX) - Get Report shares fell after the company halted a closely watched effort to develop a therapy for a rare genetic disorder that affects the lungs and liver. Analysts took the price drop as reason to jump in to the stock.

2. AMC Entertainment | Up 5.9%

AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report rebounded after the movie-theater chain turned meme-stock mascot was upgraded at S&P Global, thanks to its  efforts to raise cash and pay down pandemic-induced debt. S&P Global upgraded the company’s credit rating two notches, to CCC+ from CCC-.

3. Dave & Buster's Entertainment | Up 5.1%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) - Get Report rose after the entertainment/restaurant chain reported stronger-than-expected results for its latest quarter. The company registered revenue of $265.3 million, compared with $159.8 million a year earlier. Analysts called for revenue of $246.3 million.

4. GameStop | Up 4.7%

GameStop  (GME) - Get Report rose after the videogame retailer tumbled 27% in the previous session. The company on Wednesday had reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss, but on May 26 it received a request from the Securities and Exchange Commission for a "voluntary production of documents" linked to an investigation concerning trading activity.

5. Snowflake | Down 4%

Snowflake  (SNOW) - Get Report shares eased after the data-analytics platform presented its financial targets at the company's Investor Day meeting. The company forecast reaching $10 billion in annual product revenue by 2029, compared with $554 million in the fiscal year ended in January.

Dave & Buster's IPO Rise, Lakeland Soars, Jim Cramer's Pharma Play
INVESTING

Dave & Buster's Jumps as Analysts See Strong Sales Recovery

Didi Chuxing Resumes All Services In Wuhan As China's Ride-hailing Sector Hits Restart Button
INVESTING

Didi Chuxing, the 'Uber of China,' Seeks $10 Billion U.S. Listing

AMC
INVESTING

AMC Entertainment Rebounds on Credit Rating Upgrade From S&P

Vertex Pharmaceuticals to Rely on Acquisitions to Diversify Its Business
INVESTING

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Seen as Buying Opportunity as Stock Plunges

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise as Wall Street Believes Inflation Spikes to Be Temporary

boeing (2)
INVESTING

Morning Bell with Jim Cramer: Boeing Can Rise, Tether May Not

Snowflake Lead
INVESTING

Snowflake Shares Fall After Outlook for Margin and Sales Growth

Explore the Jungle on Royal Caribbean's Azamara Ships
INVESTING

Royal Caribbean Falls as Two Guests Test Positive for COVID-19