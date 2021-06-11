Premarket Movers Friday: Vertex Pharma, AMC, Dave & Buster’s

Stock futures were rising Friday as Wall Street appeared to put aside concerns about rising inflation.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday:

1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals | Down 14%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) - Get Report shares fell after the company halted a closely watched effort to develop a therapy for a rare genetic disorder that affects the lungs and liver. Analysts took the price drop as reason to jump in to the stock.

2. AMC Entertainment | Up 5.9%

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report rebounded after the movie-theater chain turned meme-stock mascot was upgraded at S&P Global, thanks to its efforts to raise cash and pay down pandemic-induced debt. S&P Global upgraded the company’s credit rating two notches, to CCC+ from CCC-.

3. Dave & Buster's Entertainment | Up 5.1%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) - Get Report rose after the entertainment/restaurant chain reported stronger-than-expected results for its latest quarter. The company registered revenue of $265.3 million, compared with $159.8 million a year earlier. Analysts called for revenue of $246.3 million.

4. GameStop | Up 4.7%

GameStop (GME) - Get Report rose after the videogame retailer tumbled 27% in the previous session. The company on Wednesday had reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss, but on May 26 it received a request from the Securities and Exchange Commission for a "voluntary production of documents" linked to an investigation concerning trading activity.

5. Snowflake | Down 4%

Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report shares eased after the data-analytics platform presented its financial targets at the company's Investor Day meeting. The company forecast reaching $10 billion in annual product revenue by 2029, compared with $554 million in the fiscal year ended in January.