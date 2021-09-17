September 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer: September Is a 'Treacherous Month'
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Friday - Take-Two, Lucid, Invesco, AbCellera

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include Take-Two Interactive, Invesco, Lucid, Manchester United and AbCellera.
Author:

Wall Street futures slipped Friday, world stocks looked set to book their second consecutive weekly decline, and investors remained focused on slowing growth and financial risk in China and the economic impact of the Covid delta variant.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Friday.

1. Take-Two TTWO | Down 1.3%

Shares of Take-Two  (TTWO) - Get Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Report slipped early Friday after BMO Capital downgraded the videogame maker to market perform from outperform, citing a series of videogame-release delays.

2. Invesco IVZ | Up 5.8%

Shares of Invesco  (IVZ) - Get Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Report rose sharply in premarket trading after The Wall Street Journal reported that the investment giant was in talks to merge with State Street’s  (STT) - Get State Street Corporation Report asset-management business. 

TheStreet Recommends

3. Manchester United MANU | Down 0.1%

Shares of Manchester United  (MANU) - Get Manchester United Plc Class A Report fell. The soccer team operator reporting a narrower-than-expected loss on a 15% rise in revenue. 

Manchester United did not provide full-year revenue or earnings guidance for fiscal 2022 due to uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. Lucid LCID | Up 5.5%

Shares of Lucid  (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report rose after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rated the range of one of the electric-vehicle maker's cars at 520 miles, the longest of any car the agency rates.

5. AbCellera ABCL | Up 17%

Shares of AbCellera jumped Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use of an Eli Lilly Covid treatment. AbCellera discovered the drug. Lilly shares were 0.2% higher.

Tags
terms:
InvestingStocks
US Steel Surges After Smaller-Than-Expected Q3 Loss on Solid Flat Rolled Demand
MARKETS

U.S. Steel Stock Slides After Q3 Profit Update, Big New Mill Plans

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Dow Futures Slip Lower Into 'Quadruple Witching Hour', China Woes Clip Global Stocks

Zoom Five9 Lead
MARKETS

Zoom Stock Gains On Report ISS Recommends Five9 Shareholders Reject Takeover Bid

United Airlines Reports Cyber Breach, Chinese Group Suspected
MARKETS

United Airlines Briefly Grounds US, Canada Flights After System Failure

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Edge Lower, FDA Debates Boosters ,China Evergrande Wobbles - 5 Things You Must Know

Hamburgers
INVESTING

Grill Company Traeger's Chart Shows a Possible Turn

Coronavirus: Constantly Surprising Virus Found To Be Heat Tolerant, Self-healing And Very Resilient In Lab Tests
INVESTING

AbCellera, Kymera and Diamondback Move in After-Hours

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta Warns Of Correction As Financial Markets Disconnect From Real Economy And IMF Prepares To Downgrade Views
INVESTING

Here's Why Any Correction Won't be Severe