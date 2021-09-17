Premarket Movers Friday - Take-Two, Lucid, Invesco, AbCellera

Wall Street futures slipped Friday, world stocks looked set to book their second consecutive weekly decline, and investors remained focused on slowing growth and financial risk in China and the economic impact of the Covid delta variant.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Friday.

1. Take-Two TTWO | Down 1.3%

Shares of Take-Two (TTWO) - Get Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Report slipped early Friday after BMO Capital downgraded the videogame maker to market perform from outperform, citing a series of videogame-release delays.

2. Invesco IVZ | Up 5.8%

Shares of Invesco (IVZ) - Get Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Report rose sharply in premarket trading after The Wall Street Journal reported that the investment giant was in talks to merge with State Street’s (STT) - Get State Street Corporation Report asset-management business.

3. Manchester United MANU | Down 0.1%

Shares of Manchester United (MANU) - Get Manchester United Plc Class A Report fell. The soccer team operator reporting a narrower-than-expected loss on a 15% rise in revenue.

Manchester United did not provide full-year revenue or earnings guidance for fiscal 2022 due to uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

4. Lucid LCID | Up 5.5%

Shares of Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report rose after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rated the range of one of the electric-vehicle maker's cars at 520 miles, the longest of any car the agency rates.

5. AbCellera ABCL | Up 17%

Shares of AbCellera jumped Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use of an Eli Lilly Covid treatment. AbCellera discovered the drug. Lilly shares were 0.2% higher.