October 22, 2021
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Friday - Snap, Digital World Trump SPAC, Intel

Stocks moving in premarket trading include Snap, Digital World (the Trump SPAC), Intel, Mattel and Zoom.
Author:

U.S. equity futures traded mixed Friday with tech stocks hit by a warning on ad spending from social media group Snap  (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Friday.

1. Snap SNAP | Down 21%

Shares of Snap  (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report tumbled after Snapchat's parent said its ad business had been hampered by changes in Apple’s  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report ad-tracking rules.

2. Digital World DWAC | Up 108%

Shares of Digital World Acquisition  (DWACU) - Get Digital World Acquisition Corp. Report, the SPAC that has agreed to merge with Donald Trump’s social-media company, as much as more than doubled, extending Thursday's gains.

3. Intel INTC | Down 9.8%

Shares of Intel  (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation (INTC) Report fell after the chipmaker predicted thinner profit margins over the next few years due to investments in new technology.

Intel reported third-quarter earnings that topped expectations and weaker-than-expected sales.

4. Mattel MAT | Up 6.7%

Shares of Mattel  (MAT) - Get Mattel, Inc. Report jumped after the toymaker raised its 2021 sales forecast, saying higher prices resulting from supply disruptions would not prevent it from having a strong holiday season.

5. Zoom Video ZM | Up 2.9%

Shares of Zoom  (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report advanced after analysts at JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral and said investors already had factored in a post-pandemic slowdown in remote videoconferencing. 

The investment firm said growth for Z would bottom this quarter and then accelerate due to increasing adoption by businesses.

