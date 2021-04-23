TheStreet
Premarket Movers Friday - Snap, Mattel, Skechers, Intel

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include Snap, Intel, Mattel, Honeywell, American Express and Skechers.
Stock futures rose modestly Friday following the S&P 500's sharpest drop in five weeks after a report said President Joe Biden would propose raising taxes on wealthy investors.

Dow Futures Higher, Bitcoin Below $50,000 on Biden Tax Hike Concerns

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. Snap SNAP | Up 5%

Shares of Snap  (SNAP) - Get Report rose after the social-media company reached 280 million daily active users.

Snap reported revenue and user growth that beat expectations, prompting several analysts to lift their one-year price targets.

2. Mattel MAT | Up 7.3%

Shares of Mattel  (MAT) - Get Report were higher after the toymaker raised financial projections for the year, pointing to strong sales trends including its iconic Barbie doll.

3. Skechers SKX | Up 10%

Shares of Skechers  (SKX) - Get Report advanced. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral after the sneaker major reported first-quarter earnings.

Skechers profit doubled due to higher demand for its shoes from overseas.

4. Intel INTC | Down 2.2%

Shares of Intel  (INTC) - Get Report dropped early Friday after the semiconductor giant’s new chief executive, Pat Gelsinger, said a global chip-supply shortage could stretch two more years. The company posted weaker quarterly earnings.

5. American Express AXP | Down 3.3%

Shares of American Express  (AXP) - Get Report were falling premarket Friday after the financial-services giant posted lower-than-expected revenue amid a slowdown in consumer credit spending.

6. Honeywell HON | Down 1.2%

Shares of Honeywell  (HON) - Get Report slipped in premarket trading even after the technology company posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Honeywell's aerospace sales slumped 22% to $2.63 billion. Commercial-aircraft demand remains lower as travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus continue in place.

