Premarket Movers Friday - Roku, Uber, Arista, Applied Materials

Stock futures were rising Friday as investors put aside fears that an increase in borrowing costs could stall economic recovery.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. Roku ROKU | Up 2%

Shares of Roku (ROKU) - Get Report rose after the streaming service reported a 58% increase in fourth-quarter revenue and better-than-expected earnings.

Analysts at Benchmark and Pivot Research raised their price targets on the stock, led by raised guidance and the earnings beat.

2. Uber UBER | Down 1.7%

Shares of Uber (UBER) - Get Report slipped after the ride-hailing giant lost an appeal to Britain's Supreme Court. That decision will likely force the group to pay minimum wage and benefits to drivers in its biggest European market.

3. Arista Networks ANET | Up 6.5%

Shares of Arista Networks (ANET) - Get Report rose after the provider of cloud-based networking services for data centers and campuses reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue.

Arista also beat analysts' estimates for the first-quarter revenue. It expects revenue between $630 million to $650 million, while analysts have forecast earnings of $2.27 a share on revenue of $609 million.

4. Applied Materials AMAT | Up 5.1%

Shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report advanced as the semiconductor titan reported revenue and adjusted profit that beat analysts’ expectations.

5. Walmart WMT | Up 0.4%

Shares of Walmart (WMT) - Get Report were slightly higher even after the retail giant posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. Walmart's same-store sales in the U.S. grew 8.6%.