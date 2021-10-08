Premarket Movers Friday - Plug Power, Union Pacific, Tesla

U.S. equity futures edged higher Friday, while Treasury note yields leaped to the highest levels since early June. Investors moved past concern about the debt ceiling to prep for what could be the most important jobs report of the year.

Here are some of the top stocks in Friday's market:

1. Plug Power PLUG | Up 2.6%

Shares of Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Plug Power Inc. Report were higher after an analyst at Barclays upgraded the hydrogen-fuel-cell maker to equal weight from underweight. Barclays analyst Moses Sutton said the company's analyst day next week "could reasonably ignite some momentum" and drive the shares toward a new baseline for the next six to 12 months, or at least set a high-$20s floor for the stock.

2. Union Pacific UNP | Up 1%

Shares of Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Union Pacific Corporation Report edged higher after J.P. Morgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck upgraded the railroad operator to overweight from neutral and boosted the stock price target to $247 a share from $234.

3. Vaxart VXRT | Up 5.4%

Shares of Vaxart (VXRT) - Get Vaxart, Inc. Report jumped after the company said its oral Covid-19 vaccine candidate has shown it could reduce the airborne transmission of the virus in an animal model and induce a robust immune response.

4. Tesla TSLA | Up 0.4%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report were higher after the electric-vehicle maker said it would move its headquarters to Texas from Palo Alto, Calif., with Chief Executive Elon Musk noting the high cost of living and operating in California. Musk did say the company plans to increase output at its plants in California and Nevada.