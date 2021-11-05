Premarket Movers Friday - Pfizer, Peloton, Nvidia

Stock futures were higher Friday after the October jobs report indicated that hiring is starting to gain traction heading into the holiday season.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Friday's market action.

1. Pfizer PFE | Up 10%

Shares of Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report jumped early Friday after the drugmaker said its candidate Covid antiviral pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death by 89%.

2. DraftKings DKNG | Down 4.9%

DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Report stock fell after the online-betting company turned in a wider-than-expected third-quarter net loss and weaker-than-expected revenue growth.

3. Peloton PTON | Down 34%

Shares of Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report sank after the maker of connected fitness equipment slashed its 2022 sales forecast amid a slump in post-pandemic demand.

Peloton reported its smallest quarterly gain in subscriber growth since it became a public company two years ago, and said fewer people are joining its online workouts.

4. Shake Shack SHAK | Up 9.4%

Shares of Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Shake Shack, Inc. Class A Report were higher after after the fast-food restaurant chain narrowed its third-quarter loss in line with Wall Street expectations. It missed revenue estimates for the third quarter, and estimates for the fourth quarter also lag analyst expectations.

“We saw benefits to our urban Shacks as more of our guests returned to offices, events, commuting and tourism-based locations,” Chief Executive Randy Garutti said in a statement. “Our suburban Shacks continue to recover and, on average, perform above 2019 levels.”

5. Nvidia NVDA | Up 1.8%

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report advanced after analysts at Wells Fargo lifted their price target for the chipmaker's stock, and it notched its best one-day performance in 19 months.