Premarket Movers Friday - Peloton, Roku, BioNTech

Stock futures rose modestly Friday as Wall Street awaited a jobs report that is expected to be another indicator of a U.S. economic recovery.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. BioNTech BNTX | Up 6.3%

U.S.-listed shares of BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report advanced after Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and its German partner said they have initiated a rolling submission of a biologics license application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for full clearance of their COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 16 years of age and older

2. DraftKings DKNG | Up 1.5%

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report rose after the sports-betting company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter.

3. Roku ROKU | Up 9.9%

Shares of Roku (ROKU) - Get Report were higher after the content-streaming platform reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and provided a positive outlook, prompting a positive response from Wall Street analysts.

Roku continued to see a boost from homebound customers consuming more entertainment content during the pandemic.

4. Peloton PTON | Up 6.4%

Peloton (PTON) - Get Report traded higher after the fitness-technology company said revenue in its fiscal third quarter more than doubled and that the hit it will take from a recall of its treadmills would be less than feared.

5. Tilray TLRY | Up 7.1%

Shares of Tilray TLRY surged after the cannabis producer received a double upgrade by Jefferies to buy from underperform. Jefferies called the recently completed combination of Tilray and rival Aphria (APHA) - Get Report “the perfect match,” citing Tilray’s scale and Aphria’s positioning on the German market.