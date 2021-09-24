September 24, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Employers Incentivize Hiring in a Hot Jobs Market
Employers Incentivize Hiring in a Hot Jobs Market
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Friday: Nike, Coinbase, Roku, Bitcoin

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include Nike, Roku, Salesforce, Coinbase and Bitcoin.
Author:

U.S. equity futures were in the red on Friday, but look set to close out the week in positive territory, as investors debate the impact of the crisis at China's Evergrande.

Here are some of the top movers in premarket trading Friday.

1. Nike NKE | Down 5.3%

Shares of Nike  (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report traded lower after the athletic-apparel giant cut its full-year sales forecast and warned of delays over the holiday season. The company missed first-quarter revenue forecasts, owing to supply-chain disruptions in Asia.

2. Roku ROKU | Down 2.6%

Shares of Roku  (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report slipped after Wells Fargo downgraded the video-streaming-device maker, citing rising competition.

TheStreet Recommends

3. Salesforce.com CRM | Up 0.8%

Shares of Salesforce.com  (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report wavered after analysts at JPMorgan raised their price target on the customer-relations-management-software provider to $316 a share from $310.

4. Coinbase COIN | Down 3.6%

Shares of Coinbase  (COIN)  fell more than 3% after China’s central bank banned all cryptocurrency-related transactions, reinforcing the country’s tough stance against digital rivals to government-issued money.

TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer earlier this week had advised investors to take profit in cryptocurrencies.

5. Bitcoin | Down 7%

The price of bitcoin fell Friday after the People's Bank of China on Friday issued a blanket ban on all cryptocurrency trading. 

Tags
terms:
StocksInvesting
Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Futures Lower As Evergrande Default Saga, Supply Chain Chaos Weighs

Nike (NKE) Stock Up on Bullish JPMorgan Note
MARKETS

Nike Stock Slumps As Supply Chain Chaos Hits Holiday Sales Forecast

Costco Lead
MARKETS

Costco Stock Gains On Q4 Earnings Beat, Will Limit Key Item Purchases Amid COVID Disruption

Bitcoin Down Lead
MARKETS

China Issues Blanket Ban On Cryptocurrency Trading; Bitcoin, Coinbase, Robinhood Slide

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Slip Lower, Evergrande Skips Payment, China Bans Crypto Trading - 5 Things You Must Know

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 Index rose to an all-time high on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Southwest, Disney, FedEx

Looking for Steady Income? The Rise of 'Renter Nation' Is Your Friend
INVESTING

Bret Jensen: Inflation Will Widen Inequality

Meredith Will Acquire Time Inc. in a Deal Backed by Koch Brothers
INVESTING

Meredith Jumps on Report of IAC Buyout Talks