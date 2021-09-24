Premarket Movers Friday: Nike, Coinbase, Roku, Bitcoin

U.S. equity futures were in the red on Friday, but look set to close out the week in positive territory, as investors debate the impact of the crisis at China's Evergrande.

Here are some of the top movers in premarket trading Friday.

1. Nike NKE | Down 5.3%

Shares of Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report traded lower after the athletic-apparel giant cut its full-year sales forecast and warned of delays over the holiday season. The company missed first-quarter revenue forecasts, owing to supply-chain disruptions in Asia.

2. Roku ROKU | Down 2.6%

Shares of Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report slipped after Wells Fargo downgraded the video-streaming-device maker, citing rising competition.

3. Salesforce.com CRM | Up 0.8%

Shares of Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report wavered after analysts at JPMorgan raised their price target on the customer-relations-management-software provider to $316 a share from $310.

4. Coinbase COIN | Down 3.6%

Shares of Coinbase (COIN) fell more than 3% after China’s central bank banned all cryptocurrency-related transactions, reinforcing the country’s tough stance against digital rivals to government-issued money.

TheStreet Founder Jim Cramer earlier this week had advised investors to take profit in cryptocurrencies.

5. Bitcoin | Down 7%

The price of bitcoin fell Friday after the People's Bank of China on Friday issued a blanket ban on all cryptocurrency trading.