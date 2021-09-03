Premarket Movers Friday - MongoDB, PagerDuty, DiDi, DocuSign, HPE

U.S. equity futures edged higher again Friday, following on from another twin set of record closes for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Thursday.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Friday.

1. MongoDB MDB | Up 13%

Shares of MongoDB (MDB) - Get MongoDB, Inc. Class A Report rose after the software company narrowed its adjusted losses and beat analysts' expectations on revenue. Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock.

2. PagerDuty PD | Up 12%

Shares of PagerDuty (PD) - Get PagerDuty, Inc. Report rose after the provider of digital operations management solutions reported a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss and issued a strong current-quarter revenue outlook.

3. DiDi Global DIDI | Up 5.8%

U.S.-listed shares of DiDi Global (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report jumped following a Bloomberg report that Beijing was considering taking a stake in the ride-hailing company and possibly bringing it under state control.

4. DocuSign DOCU | Up 1.7%

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report after the electronic-signature provider’s loss narrowed in the recent quarter and it raised its fiscal-year guidance for total revenue, subscription revenue and billings.

5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE | Down 1.9%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Report slipped after the computing infrastructure company said that supply-chain challenges were likely to remain through at least the first half of 2022. The company's quarterly earnings beat analysts' expectations.