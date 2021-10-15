October 15, 2021
What You Need to Know About Moderna Booster Shots
Premarket Movers Friday - Moderna, Virgin Galactic, Goldman Sachs

Stocks moving in premarket trading include Moderna, Virgin Galactic, Goldman Sachs, Alcoa and Duck Creek Technologies.
U.S. stock futures were higher Friday as corporate earnings helped improve sentiment and offset inflation concern.

Here are some of the top movers in premarket trading ahead of the opening bell on Friday.

1. Moderna MRNA | Up 2.5%

Shares of Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report advanced after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel gave its approval to a third half-dose booster shot to some Americans to bolster protection against Covid-19.

2. Virgin Galactic SPCE | Down 17%

Shares of Virgin Galactic  (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report dropped after the space-tourism company once again delayed the launch of full commercial service for private-astronaut trips, this time until fourth-quarter 2022, as it works to improve its vehicles.

3. Goldman Sachs GS | Up 1.5%

Shares of Goldman Sachs  (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Report were rising ahead of the investment bank's third-quarter earnings. A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of earnings of $10.11 a share on revenue of $11.67 billion.

4. Alcoa AA | Up 6.6%

Alcoa  (AA) - Get Alcoa Corp. Report shares jumped Friday after the aluminum producer posted record third-quarter profit late Thursday, unveiled a new buyback program and declared its first-ever dividend.

Alcoa benefited from higher aluminum and alumina prices and reported a 31% rise in sales for its latest quarter.

5. Duck Creek Technologies DCT | Down 18%

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies  (DCT) - Get DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Report fell after the enterprise software company reported a net loss for the final quarter of its fiscal year.

