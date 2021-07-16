TheStreet home
ICYMI: Biden on Expanded Child Tax Credit
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Friday: Moderna, Didi, MoneyGram

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include Moderna, Didi Global, MoneyGram, Intel and GameStop.
Author:

Stock futures rose modestly Friday as investors monitored quarterly earnings for how inflation might affect businesses and assessed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's repeated assurances that rising price pressures will be temporary.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday:

1. Moderna - Up 7.6%

Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report shares surged to a record after the vaccine maker was tipped to enter the S&P 500 benchmark next week.  Moderna will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals  (ALXN) - Get Report in the world's most closely tracked index, starting at the opening bell on Wednesday, July 21.

2. Didi Global - Down 5.1%

Shares of Didi Global  (DIDI) - Get Report slipped after the Cyberspace Administration of China said that officials from at least seven departments sent on-site teams to conduct a cybersecurity review of the ride-hailing company. Didi said earlier this week that Chinese regulators had shut down of 25 of its apps.

3. MoneyGram - Up 8.7%

MoneyGram (MGI) - Get Report jumped after the money-transfer service priced a private offering of $415 million of 5.375% senior secured notes due 2026. The company also said cross-border transactions at its direct-to-consumer digital business, MoneyGram Online, grew 44% in June from the year-earlier month.

4. Intel - Up 0.3%

Shares of Intel  (INTC) - Get Report ticked higher after a report that the semiconductor giant was considering a move to buy GlobalFoundries, a deal that could be valued at $30 billion. The Wall Street Journal said such a deal would benefit Intel's efforts to make more chips for other tech companies. If completed, it would rank as Intel's biggest acquisition.

5. GameStop - Up 4.3%

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop  (GME) - Get Report climbed after the meme stock veteran had appeared to lose support from retail traders. 

