Premarket Movers Friday - Johnson & Johnson, Rivian, Nvidia

Stock futures were rising Friday a day after the dollar rose to a 16-month high amid sharper inflation.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell Friday.

1. Rivian RIVN | Up 3.5%

Shares of Rivian (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report advanced for a third day. The electric-vehicle maker touched a market value of more than $100 billion in its first two days of trading.

2. Johnson & Johnson JNJ | Up 2.7%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report stock was rising after the health-care giant said it would split into two companies, with the consumer-health division separated from its pharmaceutical and medical-devices division

3. Lordstown Motors RIDE | Down 8.7%

Shares of Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get LORDSTOWN MOTORS CORP. Report dropped after the electric-vehicle producer reported a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss. The company's said commercial production and deliveries for its electric pickup truck would begin next year.

4. Nvidia NVDA | Down 1%

Shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report slipped after analysts at Wedbush downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform on valuation.

5. Warby Parker WRBY | Down 3.8%

Shares of Warby Parker (WRBY) - Get Warby Parker Report fell after the eyeglasses provider reported wider-than-forecast losses as direct listing costs offset a 32% rise in revenue. The company went public at the end of September.