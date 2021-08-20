Premarket Movers Friday - Foot Locker, Moderna, Ross Stores, Coinbase

Stock futures tumbled Friday as investors grappled with the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant, the impact of the virus on growth, and China's continued crackdown on its tech sector.

Stocks Slide on Growth, Delta Worries; Moderna, Johnson & Johnson in Focus

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Friday.

1. Foot Locker FL | Up 7.3%

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report advanced on Friday after the athletic footwear and apparel maker reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

2. Moderna MRNA | Down 5.8%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report slipped after a media report said U.S. health officials are investigating the company's COVID-19 vaccine regarding the risk of a rare heart condition in younger adults.

3. Ross Stores ROST | Down 4.6%

Shares of Ross Stores (ROST) - Get Report slipped. The discount retailer posted a quarterly profit and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates.

4. Coinbase COIN | Up 1.5%

Shares of Coinbase (COIN) rose early Friday after the crypto trading platform's board authorized management to add $500 million in crypto to its balance sheet.

5. Johnson & Johnson JNJ | Down 0.3%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report eased a day after the company named Joaquin Duato as chief executive, succeeding Alex Gorsky, effective Jan. 3.

Gorsky, who has served as chairman and CEO since 2012, will become executive chairman.

Duato, a 32-year veteran of Johnson & Johnson, is currently vice chairman of the executive committee. He will join J&J's board.