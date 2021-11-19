Premarket Movers Friday - Foot Locker, Intuit, Palo Alto Networks

Investors' confidence was mixed early Friday as coronavirus cases in Europe started to rise again.

Stock futures wavered Friday given rising concern about a fourth wave of coronavirus infections in Europe.

Here are some of the top movers before the market opens Friday.

1. Intuit INTU | Up 13%

Shares of Intuit (INTU) - Get Intuit Inc. (INTU) Report jumped early Friday after the financial software company raised its revenue guidance for 2021 to $1 billion.

The company reported earnings of $1.53 a share, compared with 94 cents a share in the year-earlier period. The latest figure exceeded Wall Street estimates.

2. Palo Alto Networks PANW | Up 3.8%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report advanced after the cybersecurity company reported earnings and sales that beat Wall Street forecasts and lifted its billings and revenue forecasts for the year.

3. Williams-Sonoma WSM | Down 7.1%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Report fell even after the home-goods retailer posted third-quarter earnings and sales that exceeded Wall Street forecasts.

Cowen analysts in a note to investors said “heightened expectations” were weighing on the stock, according to a report by Barron's.

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) - Get Foot Locker, Inc. Report dropped after the sports and footwear retailer warned that supply chain disruptions would persist throughout the holiday period. The company on Friday posted better-than-forecast third-quarter earnings.

5. Applied Materials AMAT | Down 6.6%

Shares of Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Applied Materials, Inc. Report struggled after the semiconductor-equipment maker missed fourth-quarter earnings and revenue and issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for first-quarter sales.

“Demand for semiconductors and equipment continues to grow as the pandemic accelerates digital transformation of the economy, and currently, our supply chain cannot keep up,” said President and Chief Executive Gary Dickerson in a statement.

“We expect supply shortages of certain silicon components to persist in the near-term, and managing these constraints in partnership with our suppliers and chipmakers is our top priority," he added.