Premarket Movers Friday - FedEx, Nike, Ford, Hartford Financial

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include FedEx, Nike, Ford and Hartford Financial.

Stock futures rose modestly Friday as the 10-year Treasury yield eased down from its 14-month high. On Thursday the Nasdaq slumped more than 3%.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. FedEx FDX | Up 5.4%

Shares of FedEx (FDX) - Get Report rose after the world's largest delivery group posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and a robust end-of-year outlook.

FedEx beat Wall Street's forecasts for fiscal-third-quarter earnings with a bottom line of $3.47 a share as revenue grew 23% to $21.5 billion.

2. Nike NKE | Down 2.5%

Shares of Nike (NKE) - Get Report dropped after the sports retailer's fiscal-third-quarter sales missed Wall Street estimates as supply-chain problems delayed shipments to customers in North America.

Nike said North American revenue was hit by port-related issues, which delayed shipments by up to three weeks.

3. Ford F | Up 3.8%

Shares of Ford (F) - Get Report rose after analysts at Barclays boosted their price target on the carmaker to the highest on Wall Street, linked in part to its improving outlook for electric-vehicle production.

In an update published Friday, Barclays analyst Brian Johnson lifted his rating on Ford to overweight from equal weight while raising his price target by $3 to $16 a share.

4. Hartford Financial HIG | Up 0.2%

Shares of Hartford Financial (HIG) - Get Report edged higher after a 19% jump on Thursday. The financial services company said it was “carefully considering” a takeover proposal from rival Chubb. (CB) - Get Report

Hartford Financial's market capitalization was $23 billion as of Thursday, with its shares having doubled in the past year, Bloomberg noted.