Premarket Movers Friday - DraftKings, Morgan Stanley, Splunk

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include DraftKings, Morgan Stanley, PPG, Eli Lilly and Splunk.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures rose Friday and shares in Asia traded higher after data showed soaring growth for China’s economy in the first quarter.

Dow Futures Higher on Blowout China GDP Data; Treasury Yields in Focus

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. DraftKings DKNG | Up 3.9%

Shares of DraftKings  (DKNG) - Get Report rose after the online sports-betting platform was among the companies named as official sports betting partners of the National Football League. The move enables it to integrate sports-betting content directly into NFL Media properties like NFL.com and the NFL app.

2. PPG Industries PPG | Up 4.7%

Shares of PPG  (PPG) - Get Report were higher after the paints, coatings and specialty materials company reported better-than-expected adjusted-earnings guidance for the first quarter.

3. Splunk SPLK | Down 4.3%

Shares of Splunk  (SPLK) - Get Report dropped early Friday after analysts at Keybanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to sector weight from overweight and set a price target of $179.

4. Morgan Stanley MS | Down 1.3%

Shares of Morgan Stanley  (MS) - Get Report were trading lower even after the investment bank posted much stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings on the strength of record wealth management inflows and surging investment banking revenue.

5. Eli Lilly LLY | Up 0.7%

Shares of Eli Lilly  (LLY) - Get Report traded higher after the health-care giant asked U.S. health regulators to revoke the authorization for use of its COVID-19 antibody drug bamlanivimab by itself. The company said it instead would focus on distributing a drug cocktail containing bamlanivimab and a second antibody, etesevimab. Studies indicate that the cocktail is more potent against the emerging coronavirus variants in the U.S. than bamlanivimab alone, Lilly said.

