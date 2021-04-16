Premarket Movers Friday - DraftKings, Morgan Stanley, Splunk

Stock futures rose Friday and shares in Asia traded higher after data showed soaring growth for China’s economy in the first quarter.

Dow Futures Higher on Blowout China GDP Data; Treasury Yields in Focus

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. DraftKings DKNG | Up 3.9%

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report rose after the online sports-betting platform was among the companies named as official sports betting partners of the National Football League. The move enables it to integrate sports-betting content directly into NFL Media properties like NFL.com and the NFL app.

2. PPG Industries PPG | Up 4.7%

Shares of PPG (PPG) - Get Report were higher after the paints, coatings and specialty materials company reported better-than-expected adjusted-earnings guidance for the first quarter.

3. Splunk SPLK | Down 4.3%

Shares of Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report dropped early Friday after analysts at Keybanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to sector weight from overweight and set a price target of $179.

4. Morgan Stanley MS | Down 1.3%

Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report were trading lower even after the investment bank posted much stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings on the strength of record wealth management inflows and surging investment banking revenue.

5. Eli Lilly LLY | Up 0.7%

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report traded higher after the health-care giant asked U.S. health regulators to revoke the authorization for use of its COVID-19 antibody drug bamlanivimab by itself. The company said it instead would focus on distributing a drug cocktail containing bamlanivimab and a second antibody, etesevimab. Studies indicate that the cocktail is more potent against the emerging coronavirus variants in the U.S. than bamlanivimab alone, Lilly said.