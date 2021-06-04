Premarket Movers Friday - DocuSign, Ford, AMC

Stock futures were down Friday as traders awaited key U.S. jobs data following an encouraging reading on unemployment.

Dow Futures Slip Lower Ahead of May Jobs Report, Oil Extends Surge

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Friday.

1. DocuSign DOCU | Up 6.7%

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) - Get Report rose. The company posted earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street expectations and gave an upbeat outlook as more companies adopted its electronic signature technology.

2. MongoDB MDB | Up 5.8%

Shares of MongoDB (MDB) - Get Report jumped after the database platform provider posted better-than-expected earnings and narrowed its loss. Revenue also exceeded estimates as subscription sales jumped 40%,

3. Ford F | Up 3.1%

Shares of Ford (F) - Get Report rose after J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman lifted his price target on the Dearborn, Mich., carmaker to $18 from $16 amid its renewed investment push into electrified-vehicle sales.

4. AMC Entertainment AMC | Down 5.1%

AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report stock was lower after Chief Executive Adam Aron unveiled plans to sell 12 million new shares to pursue 'value creation opportunities" for its army of retail investors.