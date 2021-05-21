Premarket Movers Friday - Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, Foot Locker

Stock futures rose Friday as signs of recovery for the U.S. economy buoyed optimism and overshadowed lingering fears of higher inflation.

Dow Futures Gain as Recovery Bets Trump Inflation Concern; Bitcoin Steadies

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. Datadog DDOG | Up 5.3%

Shares of Datadog (DDOG) - Get Report rose after the network-monitoring provider was upgraded to overweight from equal weight by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The investment firm said the company was serving a critical role in helping companies switch to cloud operating models.

2. Palo Alto Networks PANW | Up 6.1%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Report jumped after the cybersecurity firm on Thursday boosted key financial goals for its current fiscal year.

Palo Alto said it expects fiscal-year adjusted earnings of $5.97 to $5.99 a share on revenue of $4.2 billion to $4.21 billion.

"The work-from-home shift earlier in the year and recent cybersecurity issues have increased the focus on security," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and chief executive, in a statement.

3. AT&T T | Up 2.4%

Shares of AT&T (T) - Get Report were higher after the company received upgrades from analysts at UBS and New Street that lauded the telecom giant’s decision to merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery (DISCA) - Get Report.

UBS analyst John Hodulik lifted his rating on AT&T to buy and raised his one-year price target to $35 from $32.

New Street’s Jonathan Chaplin upgraded AT&T to buy from neutral and set a tactical six-month price target of $35,

4. Foot Locker FL | Up 2.2%

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) - Get Report advanced after the athletic-apparel retailer posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings Friday thanks to a surge in same-store sales as shoppers returned from pandemic-triggered closures. Foot Locker declined to provide full-year profit guidance.