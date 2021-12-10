Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Technical Analyst: The Bulls Are Back, But Is It Time to Call a Santa Rally?
Premarket Movers Friday - Beyond Meat, Chewy, Peloton

Stock futures were higher as U.S. inflation surged but the data matched forecasts.
U.S. stock futures were higher after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that U.S. inflation surged but the data matched forecasts.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of Friday's session.

1. Chewy CHWY | Down 10%

Shares of Chewy  (CHWY) - Get Chewy, Inc. Class A Report fell after the pet-accessories retailer reported a wider-than-expected loss. Analysts at Wedbush cut Chewy's price target to $55 from $70 a share due to a slowdown in customer growth.

2. Oracle ORCL | Up 13%

Shares of Oracle  (ORCL) - Get Oracle Corporation Report jumped after the software group posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and a robust near-term outlook.

"Cloud is fundamentally a more profitable business compared to on-premise, and I expect that our operating margins this year will be the same or better than prepandemic levels of 44%," Chief Executive Safra Katz said.

3. Broadcom AVGO | Up 6.9%

Shares of Broadcom  (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report were rising after the chipmaker and key supplier to Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report posted better-than-expected earnings, set a share-repurchase plan and raised its dividend.

4. Beyond Meat BYND | Down 2.3%

Shares of Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report fell after Yum Brands'  (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell chain reportedly sent back test samples of the alternative-meat maker's grilled carne asada.

Two Beyond Meat employees were terminated, according to a Bloomberg report.

5. Peloton PTON | Down 3.7%

Shares of Peloton  (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report fell after analysts at Credit Suisse downgraded the connected-fitness company's stock to neutral from outperform and cut the price target to $50 a share.

