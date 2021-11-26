Premarket Movers Friday: Fears of New Covid Variant Grip Markets

U.S. stock futures fall on Black Friday after South Africa warns about a new strain of Covid-19, pulling travel, tourism, oil and energy stocks lower.

Stock futures fell Friday as investors reacted to a new coronavirus variant emerging from South Africa and braced for a fresh set of travel restrictions and lockdowns.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of opening bell Friday.

1. Moderna MRNA | Up 8.34%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report jumped higher early Friday as the drugmaker benefitted from fresh pandemic fears that gripped markets.

A new Covid variant has been found by scientists after observing an increase in infections in South Africa’s economic hub surrounding Johannesburg.

2. Coinbase COIN | Down 4%

Shares of crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) fell premarket Friday as prices of Bitcoin slipped 8.13% to touch $54,051.

3. Royal Caribbean RCL | Down 9.5%

Shares of Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Report tumbled in premarket trading due to fears over potential new travel restrictions heading into the holiday season.

4. Occidental Petroleum OXY | Down 7.72%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report fell sharply as energy stock suffered after U.S. crude prices were down more than 6% early Friday.

5. Zoom Video ZM | Up 10%

Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report jumped over 10% as the stay-at-home stock led markets higher as investors hedged the impact of the new Covid variant.