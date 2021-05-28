Premarket Movers Friday - AMC, Beyond Meat, Salesforce

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include AMC Entertainment, Beyond Meat, Salesforce, Ulta Beauty and HP Inc.

Stock futures were higher Friday as the S&P 500 looked to close out May with its fourth straight month of gains.

Dow Futures Higher on $6 Trillion Biden Budget Report: Inflation In Focus

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Friday.

1. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 12%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report rose for a fifth day amid a fresh frenzy for meme stocks and as the movie theater giant prepares for a back-to-normal summer of movie premieres and in-person attendance.

2. Beyond Meat BYND | Up 5.3%

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report moved up as the plant-based-food maker continues to benefit from the tailwind of retail investors in the meme-stock universe and the stamp of approval from TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer.

3. Salesforce CRM | Up 5%

Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report traded higher after the maker of customer-relationship-management software posted first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped forecasts and raised its outlook for the fiscal year.

4. Ulta Beauty ULTA | Up 4.9%

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - Get Report traded higher after the cosmetics retailer swung to a profit during its latest quarter. Sales picked up in a rebounding U.S. economy.

5. HP Inc. HPQ | Down 5.6%

Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ) - Get Report fell even as the company benefited from elevated computer demand and better-than-expected results in its printer business. The company also raised its full-year guidance warned of the possible impact of the chip shortage.