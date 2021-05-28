TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Premarket Movers Friday - AMC, Beyond Meat, Salesforce

Stocks moving in premarket trading Friday include AMC Entertainment, Beyond Meat, Salesforce, Ulta Beauty and HP Inc.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures were higher Friday as the S&P 500 looked to close out May with its fourth straight month of gains.

Dow Futures Higher on $6 Trillion Biden Budget Report: Inflation In Focus

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Friday.

1. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 12%

Shares of AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get Report rose for a fifth day amid a fresh frenzy for meme stocks and as the movie theater giant prepares for a back-to-normal summer of movie premieres and in-person attendance.

2. Beyond Meat BYND | Up 5.3%

Shares of Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Report moved up as the plant-based-food maker continues to benefit from the tailwind of retail investors in the meme-stock universe and the stamp of approval from TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer.

3. Salesforce CRM | Up 5%

Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Report traded higher after the maker of customer-relationship-management software posted first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped forecasts and raised its outlook for the fiscal year.

4. Ulta Beauty ULTA | Up 4.9%

Ulta Beauty  (ULTA) - Get Report traded higher after the cosmetics retailer swung to a profit during its latest quarter. Sales picked up in a rebounding U.S. economy.

5. HP Inc. HPQ | Down 5.6%

Shares of HP Inc.  (HPQ) - Get Report fell even as the company benefited from elevated computer demand and better-than-expected results in its printer business. The company also raised its full-year guidance warned of the possible impact of the chip shortage.

Tags
terms:
StocksInvesting
U.S. Inflation Expectations Flatten in February
INVESTING

Federal Reserve PCE Inflation Gauge Surges To Highest Since 1994

Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, centre, rings the opening bell during the company's IPO listing ceremony on the Nasdaq stock market, on May 2, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Joins Meme Stock Surge: Jim Cramer Wants WallStreetBets Meeting

Apple Lead
INVESTING

Apple Nudges Higher After Rare 'Sell' Rating From New Street Research

How Do You Get a Business ID Number?
Sponsored Story

How to Get a Small Business Loan and Navigate the Tax Implications

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Higher on $6 Trillion Biden Budget: April PCE Inflation Surges

SALESFORCE
INVESTING

Salesforce Analysts Affirm Buy Ratings After Quarterly Beat

Elon Musk Bitcoin Lead
MARKETS

Bitcoin, Cathie Wood, Elon Musk, Salesforce, Costco: 5 Things You Must Know

error robot computer mistake sh
Financial Advisor Center

Roundup of News for Financial Advisers: Social Security, Inflation and Ark