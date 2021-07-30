Premarket Movers Friday: Amazon, Robinhood, Chevron

Stock futures were mostly lower Friday as investors weighed the prospect of still-solid economic growth against the prospect of the Delta variant of COVID-19 putting a dent in the final half of the year.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday:

1. Amazon | Down 6.5%

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report shares sank after the online retail giant posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings, boosted by Prime Day and Web Services, but overall revenue fell shy of Wall Street's forecasts. Revenue rose 27.2% from a year ago to $113.1 billion, but fell short of analysts' estimates of a $115.2 billion.

2. Robinhood | Down 1.29%

Shares of Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Report slipped after the online trading app finished lower Thursday in its first day of trading. After opening at $38, shares fell as much as 11% before rebounding to finish off down 8.4% at $34.82. Robinhood now has nearly 22 million active daily users.

3. Chevron | Up 2.07%

Chevron (CVX) - Get Report shares climbed after the energy giant posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Friday and pledged to resume share buybacks as free cash flow hit the highest levels in two years thanks to the broader oil market rebound. Revenue rose 178% from last year to $37.6 billion.

4. Caterpillar | Down 1.98%

Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report dropped after the heavy equipment maker reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, driven by surging construction sales surged amid renewed post-pandemic demand, but cautioned that operating profit margins would narrow over the coming months.

5. Procter & Gamble | Up 0.88%

Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report shares rose after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter forecasts, as demand for its home and beauty products that surged through the pandemic continued to drive sales, but cautioned that rising commodities prices will likely impact future earnings.

