Premarket Movers Friday - Amazon, AbbVie, Apple
Stock futures fell Friday following weaker-than-expected earnings from tech giants Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Amazon AMZN.
Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Friday.
1. Apple AAPL | Down 3.6%
Shares of Apple fell Friday after the tech giant reported that supply-chain woes ripped $6 billion from its September-quarter sales.
2. Amazon AMZN | Down 4.5%
Shares of Amazon struggled after third-quarter revenue and earnings missed Wall Street expectations. Amazon, like Apple, cited supply-chain issues and also pointed to labor shortages.
3. Atlassian TEAM | Up 9.9%
U.S.-listed shares of Atlassian (TEAM) - Get Atlassian Corp. Plc Class A Report jumped after the Australian software maker reported quarterly revenue of $614 million, up from $459.5 million in the year-ago quarter.
4. U.S. Steel X | Up 10%
Shares of U.S. Steel (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report moved up after the group posted record third-quarter profit while boosting its dividend and unveiling a $300 million buyback program.
“Our balance sheet has been transformed and the cash flow generation of the business has us highly confident in our ability to prefund organic-growth investments that will expand our existing competitive advantages," Chief Executive David Burritt said in a statement.
5. AbbVie ABBV | Up 2.7%
Shares of AbbVie (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report made gains after pharmaceutical company raised its cash dividend to $1.41 a share from $1.30.
"We remain highly confident in AbbVie's long-term outlook," Chief Executive Richard A. Gonzalez said in a statement.