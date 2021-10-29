Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
'Bulls Are Chasing This Market' - Why This Technical Analyst Calls Stocks 'Overbought'
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Friday - Amazon, AbbVie, Apple

Stocks moving in premarket trading include Apple, Amazon, AbbVie, U.S. Steel and Atlassian.
Author:

Stock futures fell Friday following weaker-than-expected earnings from tech giants Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Amazon AMZN.

Here are some of the top movers ahead of the opening bell on Friday.

1. Apple AAPL | Down 3.6%

Shares of Apple fell Friday after the tech giant reported that supply-chain woes ripped $6 billion from its September-quarter sales.

2. Amazon AMZN | Down 4.5%

Shares of Amazon struggled after third-quarter revenue and earnings missed Wall Street expectations. Amazon, like Apple, cited supply-chain issues and also pointed to labor shortages.

TheStreet Recommends

3. Atlassian TEAM | Up 9.9%

U.S.-listed shares of Atlassian  (TEAM) - Get Atlassian Corp. Plc Class A Report jumped after the Australian software maker reported quarterly revenue of $614 million, up from $459.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

4. U.S. Steel X | Up 10%

Shares of U.S. Steel  (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report moved up after the group posted record third-quarter profit while boosting its dividend and unveiling a $300 million buyback program.

“Our balance sheet has been transformed and the cash flow generation of the business has us highly confident in our ability to prefund organic-growth investments that will expand our existing competitive advantages," Chief Executive David Burritt said in a statement.

5. AbbVie ABBV | Up 2.7%

Shares of AbbVie  (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report made gains after pharmaceutical company raised its cash dividend to $1.41 a share from $1.30.

"We remain highly confident in AbbVie's long-term outlook," Chief Executive Richard A. Gonzalez said in a statement.

