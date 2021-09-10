Premarket Movers Friday - Affirm, Wells Fargo, Apple, Kroger

Wall Street futures traded higher Friday, following on from gains in Asia and Europe, as news of a 90-minute call between President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping provided a late-week boost to market sentiment.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Friday.

1. Affirm AFRM | Up 22%

Shares of Affirm (AFRM) - Get Affirm Holdings Report rose sharply early Friday after the 'buy now, pay later' network blasted Street sales estimates and forecast 2022 revenue of more than $1.1 billion.

"The secular shift toward flexible and transparent financial products continues to accelerate," Chief Executive Max Levchin said in a statement.

2. Wells Fargo WFC | Up 2.1%

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report shares traded higher. The bank faces a $250 million civil penalty from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for lack of progress in addressing longstanding issues in its mortgage business.

3. Apple AAPL | Up 0.6%

Shares of Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report edged higher. In a report, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty called the stock attractive ahead of the tech giant's massive product event, CNBC reported on Friday.

Earlier this week Apple's stock-price target was lifted by analysts at Baird.

Apple will hold its annual product event -- dubbed California Streaming -- on Tuesday at its campus in Cupertino, Calif., starting at 10 a.m. U.S. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern.

4. Zscaler ZS | Up 3.1%

Shares of Zscaler (ZS) - Get Zscaler, Inc. Report were higher after the IT security company said it expected revenue and adjusted profit to rise both in the fiscal first quarter and for all of fiscal 2022.

5. Kroger KR | Down 4%

Shares of Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. (KR) Report slipped Friday even after it posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings and boosted its full-year profit outlook. Shoppers have begun to stockpile groceries amid the ongoing rise in Covid delta-variant infections.