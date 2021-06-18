Premarket Movers Friday: Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Nvidia

Stock futures were falling Friday as Wall Street continued interpreting signals from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rates.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday:

1. Adobe | Up 2.8%

Shares of Adobe (ADBE) - Get Report rose after the software company reported fiscal-second- quarter results, as well as guidance for the current quarter, that topped analyst estimates. The company reported earnings of $3.03 a share as revenue rose 23% to $3.84 billion.

2. Smith & Wesson Brands | Up 4.6%

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) - Get Report advanced after the firearms maker after the bell on Thursday reported better-than-expected fiscal-fourth-quarter results, helped by a surge in demand for firearms. Revenue surged 67% from a year earlier to $322.9 million.

3. Nvidia | Up 0.9%

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares rose after Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis boosted his price target on the semiconductor sultan to $854 -- the highest on Wall Street -- from $740. The stock has jumped 41% over the past six months amid buoyant demand for Nvidia's chips.

4. Orphazyme | Down 53%

American depositary receipts of Orphazyme (ORPH) were tumbling after the Danish biotech turned meme stock's treatment for Niemann-Pick disease type C failed to receive clearance from the Food and Drug Administration. After the FDA said it would need further information before clearing the treatment, Orphazyme slashed its outlook, saying it expected deeper losses this year.

5. BlackBerry | Up 2.1%

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report climbed after the cybersecurity company was the subject of renewed interest on the Reddit's WallStreetBets page. The company, which earlier this month attracted the attention of the meme stock crowd, said on Thursday that it had received a technology innovation award from Frost & Sullivan.

