Predictive Oncology Surges as Wainwright Touts AI-Driven Drug Discovery

Predictive Oncology climbs as Wainwright kicks off coverage with a buy rating, touting the company's AI-driven drug-discovery platform.

Predictive Oncology (POAI) - Get Report was surging on Wednesday after Wainwright analysts initiated coverage of the health-care-products company with a buy rating and $5 price target.

Shares of the Eagan, Minn., company at last check were 14% higher at $1.20. They're up nearly 64% year to date.

Analyst Vernon Bernardino said in a note to investors that he sees potential for PeDAL, the company's artificial-intelligence-driven drug-discovery platform, to create "unique precision oncology drug discovery capabilities," according to Bloomberg.

The analyst said the company was a potential disruptive AI force in fighting tumors.

Bernardino also said he saw broad application of the company's high throughput self-interaction chromatography screening platform.

Earlier this month, Predictive Oncology, which has 22 employees, unveiled a registered direct offering of 15.5 million common shares, plus warrants to buy 15.5 million shares for $1.375 each.

The exercise price on the warrants was $1.25. With the offering, the company raised $21.3 million before deducting fees and expenses.

In May, Predictive Oncology posted first-quarter revenue of $280,317, compared with $294,943 for the year-earlier quarter. The company narrowed its loss to 11 cents a share from 93 cents a year earlier.

The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics. It changed its name to Predictive Oncology in June 2019

