How Finance Is Becoming More Interconnected: Coffee With Katherine Sneak Peek
Predictive Oncology Surges as Wainwright Touts AI-Driven Drug Discovery

Predictive Oncology climbs as Wainwright kicks off coverage with a buy rating, touting the company's AI-driven drug-discovery platform.
Predictive Oncology  (POAI) - Get Report was surging on Wednesday after Wainwright analysts initiated coverage of the health-care-products company with a buy rating and $5 price target.

Shares of the Eagan, Minn., company at last check were 14% higher at $1.20. They're up nearly 64% year to date.

Stocks Fluctuate as S&P 500 and Nasdaq Pull Back From Record Highs

Analyst Vernon Bernardino said in a note to investors that he sees potential for PeDAL, the company's artificial-intelligence-driven drug-discovery platform, to create "unique precision oncology drug discovery capabilities," according to Bloomberg.

The analyst said the company was a potential disruptive AI force in fighting tumors.

Bernardino also said he saw broad application of the company's high throughput self-interaction chromatography screening platform.

Earlier this month, Predictive Oncology, which has 22 employees, unveiled a registered direct offering of 15.5 million common shares, plus warrants to buy 15.5 million shares for $1.375 each. 

Counterfeiting – the underworld threat to beating COVID-19

The exercise price on the warrants was $1.25. With the offering, the company raised $21.3 million before deducting fees and expenses.

In May, Predictive Oncology posted first-quarter revenue of $280,317, compared with $294,943 for the year-earlier quarter. The company narrowed its loss to 11 cents a share from 93 cents a year earlier.

The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics. It changed its name to Predictive Oncology in June 2019

In other news among cancer-drug companies, Clovis Oncology  (CLVS) - Get Report climbed earlier this month when the company got caught up in the meme stock surge. In March, Clovis said that its Rubraca treatment for ovarian cancer had met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial.

