Predicting Inflation With Gummy Bears Works, Economist Says

The method has attracted a following among specialists seeking where prices are headed.

Gummy bears are more than just a sweet treat to one economist, who reportedly uses sales of the fruit gum candies to gauge Russia's inflation.

Economist Alexander Abramov told Bloomberg that according to his "Abramov Index,” an unscientific home-grown compilation of prices for the sticky candies and 11 other regular family purchases, inflation hit a new high of 26.1% in November, far above the official figure of 8.4%.

Abramov’s numbers have attracted something of a following among specialists seeking to figure out where price growth, now at a six-year high, is headed.

He also releases his reports just days before the official data come out.

“September, October, November were sharp, sustained increases,” he said. “There’s no downward trend yet.”

Abramov, a specialist on financial markets at RANEPA, a state-run university in Moscow, concedes his index isn’t scientific.

Started in 2015 as a school project with his daughter (who quickly lost interest, he said), his indicator showed inflation beginning to pick up last year as soon as the central bank began cutting interest rates.

His basket includes imported gummy bears to capture the effect of the exchange rate, as well as staples like bread, milk and chicken.

He said that he gathers the data on visits to his local supermarkets and doesn’t adjust it for seasonality or other factors.

“It bounces between expectations and the official data," he said. "It’s very volatile."

Central bank data show that Russians remain highly skeptical of official inflation figures, reporting the rate as they perceive it as twice the official number. That helps keep expectations of future price gains far above those expected by most professional economists.