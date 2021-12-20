Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What You Missed in Crypto Today: Steph Curry, Adidas, Bitcoin Survey
What You Missed in Crypto Today: Steph Curry, Adidas, Bitcoin Survey
Publish date:

Predicting Inflation With Gummy Bears Works, Economist Says

The method has attracted a following among specialists seeking where prices are headed.
Author:

Gummy bears are more than just a sweet treat to one economist, who reportedly uses sales of the fruit gum candies to gauge Russia's inflation.

Economist Alexander Abramov told Bloomberg that according to his "Abramov Index,” an unscientific home-grown compilation of prices for the sticky candies and 11 other regular family purchases, inflation hit a new high of 26.1% in November, far above the official figure of 8.4%.

Abramov’s numbers have attracted something of a following among specialists seeking to figure out where price growth, now at a six-year high, is headed.  

He also releases his reports just days before the official data come out.

“September, October, November were sharp, sustained increases,” he said. “There’s no downward trend yet.”

TheStreet Recommends

Abramov, a specialist on financial markets at RANEPA, a state-run university in Moscow, concedes his index isn’t scientific. 

Started in 2015 as a school project with his daughter (who quickly lost interest, he said), his indicator showed inflation beginning to pick up last year as soon as the central bank began cutting interest rates. 

His basket includes imported gummy bears to capture the effect of the exchange rate, as well as staples like bread, milk and chicken. 

He said that he gathers the data on visits to his local supermarkets and doesn’t adjust it for seasonality or other factors.

“It bounces between expectations and the official data," he said. "It’s very volatile."

Central bank data show that Russians remain highly skeptical of official inflation figures, reporting the rate as they perceive it as twice the official number. That helps keep expectations of future price gains far above those expected by most professional economists.

Amazon, Walmart, Target, Costco Lead
INVESTING
COSTTGTWMT

How Amazon Takes Customers From Walmart, Target, and Costco

Wall Street Lead
STOCKS
BIIBMRNASPX

Dow Tumbles 500 Points as Omicron Fears Drag Markets

The Freedom and Mariner of the Seas docked at Coco Cay.
INVESTING
RCL

Royal Caribbean Stock: CEO Sees Smooth Sailing Ahead

Abby Joseph Cohen thumb
INVESTING

Goldman Strategist Abby Joseph Cohen, Big Market Bull in '90s, to Retire

Tencent's Decline Cancels Out Evergrande's Early Boost, Hang Seng Index Poised To Snap Two Days Of Gains
INVESTING

Leading Index Predicts Growth Expanding in 2022

Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Reportedly Attracts Record Money in 2021

Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING
ARKK

Bitcoin to $100,000 or Zero? Let's Tone It Down and Look at the Chart.

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum Lead
BITCOIN

Bitcoin's Control Over the Crypto Market Dropped, Ethereum's Share Doubled in 2021