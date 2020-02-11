Fed Chair Powell Testifies on Capitol Hill as Coronavirus Triggers Bond Market Warning

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to face pointed questions from lawmakers related to the impact of the spreading coronavirus on China on U.S. growth prospects

Powell will begin his first day of semi-annual testimony to lawmakers on the House Financial Services Committee later today in Washington amid growing uncertainty over the impact of the virus, which has taken the lives of more than 1,000 people and infected at least 42,000 others in the world's second-largest economy.

The Fed Chair has repeatedly told markets, as well as Congressional lawmakers, that only a 'material change' in U.S. growth prospects would compel the central bank to alter its 2020 rate path, which sees its key lending rate holding in the range of 1.5% to 1.75% between now and the end of the year.

"There is likely to be some disruption to activity in China and possibly globally based on the spread of the virus to date and the travel restrictions and business closures that have already been imposed," Powell told reporters on January 29 following the Fed's last policy meeting in Washington. "Of course, the situation is really in its early stages and it’s very uncertain about how far it will spread and what the macroeconomic effects will be in China and its immediate trading partners and neighbors and around the world."

"So in light of that uncertainty, I’m not going to speculate about it at this point. I would just tell you that, of course, we are very carefully monitoring the situation."

However, with analysts slashing China growth forecasts, and a key U.S. recession indicator flashing red once again, Powell's 'wait-and-see' stance on rates could face a stern test in the coming weeks, particularly if the number of coronavirus cases outside of China were to accelerate, or officials in Beijing prove unable to contain its advance on the mainland.

"Overall, the threat that the coronavirus outbreak poses in an environment of already subdued global growth underlines the potential for medium-term US economic weakness," said ING's chief international economist James Knightley. "It is impossible to forecast the path of the virus, but it increases the chances that the Fed will cut rates at least once more to provide some support to the economy."

The CME Group's FedWatch tool, which tracks market expectations of central bank rate moves, suggests a near 37% chance of a June cut, compared to just 18% at the beginning of January. By September, traders have priced in at least a 68% chance of a rate cut, with some bets even forecasting a Fed funds rate of between 1% and 1.25%.

Bond markets, too, are starting to show signs of concerns for U.S. growth prospects as a result of the coronavirus spread, which will make China's attempt to meet purchase commitments in the Phase 1 trade agreement even more difficult.

The yield difference between 3-month Treasury Bills and 10-year Treasury notes turned negative yesterday, creating a so-called inverted yield curve that many investors use as a warning signal for slowing -- or even contracting -- GDP data.

However, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its global peers, has been finding favor in foreign exchange markets at the same time, rising to a four-month high of 98.88 in early Tuesday trading as investors bet on the relative outperformance of the domestic economy compared to its global rivals.

"For now, the consensus is that the U.S. could keep on growing at a healthy pace even considering the effects of the coronavirus, and that could mean that domestic stocks, Treasuries, and the dollar could continue to appreciate hand-in-hand," said Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman.