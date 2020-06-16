Powell Says Full Recovery Unlikely Until Pandemic Contained

Fed Chairman Powell doesn't expect a full recovery until the public is confident that the coronavirus has been contained.

While the economy has shown some signs of a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that a full recovery is unlikely until the public is confident the disease is contained.

"Our country continues to face a difficult and challenging time, as the pandemic is causing tremendous hardship here in the United States and around the world," Powell said in prepared testimony via videoconference before the Senate Banking Committee.

The Fed chair said that some recent indicators have pointed to a stabilization, and in some areas a modest rebound, in economic activity.

With an easing of restrictions on mobility and commerce and the extension of federal loans and grants, he said, some businesses are opening up, while stimulus checks and unemployment benefits are supporting household incomes and spending.

As a result of this activity, Powell said, employment moved higher in May. However, the levels of output and employment remain far below their prepandemic levels, he said, "and significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery."

"Much of that economic uncertainty comes from uncertainty about the path of the disease and the effects of measures to contain it," Powell said. "Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely."

In response to the outbreak, Powell said, the Fed lowered interest rates to near zero in March.

"We expect to maintain interest rates at this level until we are confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve our maximum-employment and price-stability goals," he said.

Powell also addressed the issue of income inequality, saying "the burden of the downturn has not fallen equally on all Americans."

"Instead, those least able to withstand the downturn have been affected most," he said.

Powell said low-income households have experienced, by far, the sharpest drop in employment, while job losses of African Americans, Hispanics and women have been greater than those of other groups.

"If not contained and reversed, the downturn could further widen gaps in economic well-being that the long expansion had made some progress in closing," he warned.