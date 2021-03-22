Chairman Powell Says Fed Looking Hard at Digital Dollar

The Fed is assessing a digital dollar but is in no rush, Chairman Jay Powell says. Meanwhile, crypto assets are 'not really useful as a store of value.'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Monday that the central bank is taking a hard look at the possibility of a digital dollar, while he sees major risks for cryptocurrencies.

"Crypto assets are highly volatile -- see bitcoin -- and therefore not really useful as a store of value,” he said in a Bank of International Settlements webinar.

“They're not backed by anything. They're more of an asset for speculation. That’s essentially a substitute for gold rather than for the dollar.”

Bitcoin recently traded at $57,061, down 0.47%. It has more than tripled (up 241%) in the past six months amid investor mania for cryptocurrencies and other speculative assets.

When it comes to a digital dollar, the Fed isn’t rushing into it, Powell said. “To move forward on this, we would need buy-in from Congress, from the administration, from broad elements of the public, and we haven’t really begun the job of that public engagement,” he said.

“So you can expect us to move with great care and transparency with regard to developing a central bank digital currency.”

Powell said he preferred that Congress specifically authorize a digital dollar, rather than have the Fed use its current monetary powers, MarketWatch reports.

"Because we're the world's principal reserve currency, we don't need to rush this project -- we don't [need] to be first to market," he said.

In other bitcoin news, Bobby Ong, CoinGecko's chief operating officer told TheStreet.com why bitcoin could hit $100,000 this year.

And a Bank of America report this month said bitcoin is dirty, slow, volatile and impractical.