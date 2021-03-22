Porsche at 6-Year High; Volkswagen Surges on IPO Talk, Tesla Challenge

Porsche SE, which owns a key stake in Volkswagen, is surging on reports that the world's second-largest carmaker may list its luxury Porsche AG brand via an IPO.

Porsche SE (POAHY) shares surged to a six-year high Monday, alongside the ongoing rally in Volkswagen (VWAGY) , amid renewed speculation that the world's second-largest carmaker may list its luxury subsidiary through an IPO.

Porsche AG CEO Oliver Blume told reporters Friday that an IPO could be an "interesting" idea, in comments that appeared to contradict those of Volkswagen CEO Herbet Diess who said last week that there was no rush to list the luxury group.

A sale or a listing of Porsche AG could be crucial in funding Volkswagen's near-term push into electric vehicle production, but it would also be risky given that the luxury arm was responsible for a bit more than 40% of Volkswagen's 2020 profits, largely based on the same China demand that propelled Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report into a record year of nearly 500,000 EV deliveries.

Earlier this month, Volkswagen unveiled a medium-term strategy, which it calls 'Accelerate', that sees electric vehicles accounting for more than 70% of the group's total European sales -- and more than half of its worldwide total -- by 2030, powered by a €16 billion investment drive financed by cost cuts, a hiring freeze and productivity gains.

"The decision has to be made by the Volkswagen management and supervisory board," Volkswagen CFO Lutz Meschke told reporters Friday during Porsche's annual media event, adding that "we have largely discussed the advantages of such an initial public offering or listing already".

Porsche shares rose as much as 7.95% in Frankfurt trading Monday to change hands at €93.14 each, the highest since April of 2015. Volkswagen's ordinary shares were marked 6.9% higher at €236.65, extending their year-to-date gain to around 56%. The more active preferred shares were up 11% at €312.00

Porsche SE is a listing holding company that owns around 31.4% of the ordinary shares of Volkswagen, and 53.3% of the voting rights. Porsche AG is the luxury brand based in Stuttgart that operates under the Volkswagen umbrella.

Investors will often use Porsche SE as a cheaper way to play gains for Volkswagen, given that the stock trades at a significant discount to the value of Volkswagen shares that it controls.

Volkswagen shares, in fact, have been in the throes of a "Reddit-like" rally as it looks to close the gap on Tesla with a forecast e-vehicle deliveries of around 450,000 this year -- just shy of Elon Musk's 495,000 total over the whole of 2020 -- and a return on sales of between 3% and 4%.

"Of all the major manufacturers, Volkswagen has the best chance of winning the race," said VW brand boss Ralf Brandstaetter said last week. "While competitors are still in the middle of the electric transformation, we are taking big steps toward digital transformation."