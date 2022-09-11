Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

When an unsafe or defective product hits the market, companies will recall the product as soon as possible to avoid liability.

Automobiles have been some of the most common recalls in recent months. Ford (F) on Sept. 1 recalled nearly 500,000 vehicles for blower motors and rear-view camera problems.

BMW in August recalled four models of its electric vehicles due to a risk of battery fires.

Also in August, Kraft Heinz (KHC) recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. A diluted form of a cleaning solution used to clean food processing equipment was "inadvertently introduced into a production line" at one of the company's factories, according to a company statement.

Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks.

Those contaminated juice pouches are easily identified with a "Best When Used By" date of June 25, 2023. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

Kraft Heinz

Be Careful Drinking Those Starbucks Coffees

Fans of Starbucks (SBUX) beverages have been on the lookout over the past year for drinks that might be unsafe for consumption.

Those drinks may not have been poured at a Starbucks coffee shop, though they might have been purchased at one of the chain's locations.

Pepsico (PEP) , which produces and sells Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks in cans nationwide, on Sept. 26, 2021 recalled over 250,000 cases of the beverages, but not for bacteria contamination or a foreign object in the drink. The company recalled the drinks, since the cans contained defective seals that could result in premature spoilage of the beverages, BGR Media reported.

The beverage company recalled three flavors of the Starbucks drink: Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Cream (6.5 fluid ounces), Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Light Cream (6.5 fluid ounces) and Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Salted Caramel Cream (6.5 Fluid ounces). The company recalled 85,956 cases of each drink, which had a March 28, 2022, best-by-date. The drinks should all be off the market by now, but consumers could return them to the retailer where they purchased them for a refund if they still had them.

The recalls were terminated on March 3, according to Food and Drug Administration enforcement reports for Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Cream; Espresso & Light Cream, and Espresso & Salted Caramel Cream.

History Repeats Itself

History can repeat itself, though, but this time it's a little different. Pepsico issued a recall Aug. 15 in seven states for Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drinks in 15 ounce bottles, since the beverages might be contaminated with metal fragments. Pepsico reportedly issued the recall in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

A Sept. 8 FDA enforcement report said that Pepsico recalled 221 cases of the drink. Since cases of the drink contain 12 bottles, the beverage company recalled a total of 2,652 drinks. The expiration date for the drinks have not been provided yet, and a date for termination of the recall has not been determined.