Popeyes Is Doing Something Different With Its Chicken Sandwich

Since launching the chicken sandwich craze in 2019, Popeyes largely sat back and watched competitors try to recreate the astronomical success of a piece of fried chicken put between a brioche bun with two pickles.

While chains like KFC (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report, Chick-Fil-A and even Taco Bell and Panera Bread started launching and promoting their own versions, few were able to outdo the success enjoyed by Popeyes.

At its peak, Popeyes employees were putting up hand-written "no more sandwich" signs to ward off customers who were lining up around the block for one. The craze was so big that, even three years later, many consumers still associate the words "chicken sandwich" with Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report-owned Popeyes.



The Legendary Chicken Sandwich Is Getting An Upgrade

For a long time, Popeyes didn't feel the need to alter or expand on its chicken sandwich offering. It sat quietly back and watched competitors scratch their heads over what about fried chicken on bread could cause such a frenzy.

But this all changed when, on Tuesday, the fast-food chain launched the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich as part of a limited-time promotion. Instead of the original's spicy mayo sauce, the new version features buttermilk ranch and a zesty buffalo sauce.

"Two years ago, our Chicken Sandwich reintroduced the world to our chicken mastery, and we have not stopped innovating since," Sami Siddiqui, president of Popeyes North America, said in a statement. "We have a lot of fun experimenting with new flavors in our test kitchen, and this Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is one I'm especially excited to bring to our guests."

While the rest of the ingredients are the same, the exclusivity of the new sauce will cost visitors extra -- the Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich will cost $4.99 instead of the $3.99 commanded by the original. The chain did not reveal how long the sandwich will be available, but it is likely that how consumers take to it will influence whether it will enter its full-time menu.

On the day of the launch, Popeyes will also be popping up in some locations -- Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles is one of them -- to hand out sandwiches to unassuming passersby.

Will This Sandwich Spark The Same Craze? (Unlikely)

Frenzies like the chicken sandwich craze of 2019 are often a flash-in-the-pan success for fast-food companies as something else inevitably comes around to attract customer interest.

While this craze lasted longer than many, the new product appears to be an attempt to reignite its return to being just another menu item as demand goes down (everyone who wanted to try that chicken sandwich has already done so) and competitors release their own versions.

"Chicken sandwich volumes remain pressured by competitors which [...] started making their sandwich debuts in early 2021," Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil said during an analyst call in February.

Popeyes, however, has continued a rapid trajectory of expansion -- the chain reported opening 208 locations across the United States and Canada for a total of over 3,600 stores in 2021 and plans to open 200 more stores in North America and new markets like South Korea, France, India, and Romania in 2022.

It also opened a flagship location at 1530 Broadway, a Times Square store with self-serve kiosks, a food transporting machine for diners on the second floor and a swag and merchandise store.