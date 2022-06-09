Skip to main content
Crime and Crypto: DOJ Cites Need For International Cooperation
Crime and Crypto: DOJ Cites Need For International Cooperation

Popeyes Brings Back a Classic for its 50th Birthday

You're about to "love that chicken" a little bit more.

Restaurant Brands International's  (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Popeyes may be just a fried chicken restaurant to most, but to New Orleanians, it's a lot more than that. It's a beloved tradition.

Born in the small, unassuming New Orleans suburb of Arabi in 1972, the chain now best known for its chicken sandwich had very humble beginnings.

Originally called Chicken on the Run, founder Alvin C. Copeland changed the name to Popeyes after Popeye Doyle from the film "The French Connection." But more importantly, he changed the chicken recipe from a general Southern style to New Orleans-style spicy fried chicken.

And just like that, people started to show up. By 1976, the first Popeyes franchise was open, and by 1985 the company was opening it's 500th location.

While Popeyes has certainly had it's ups and downs over the years, its managed to endure.

And while it doesn't come out on top of the fried chicken war, (that honor belongs to Chick Fil A), it still holds its own just fine, especially for long-time fans of the brand who can't go too long without a buttery biscuit and some of that signature red beans and rice.

Now for it's 50th anniversary, the brand is tipping its hat to its origins.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

What is Popeyes Doing For Its 50th Birthday?

While Popeyes could have made a big event of turning 50, it's chosen to do something a little more low key instead.

Starting June 12, customers who order using the Popeyes app and purchase a minimum of $5 can add on two pieces of chicken for 59 cents, which is how much a two-piece cost back in 1972.

The deal goes on through June 19, giving customers a week to enjoy Popeyes chicken at its original cost. It's a nice nod to a simpler time, which ought to make longtime fans of Popeyes smile.

Popeyes also opened a fancy new flagship location in New Orleans' French Quarter, which features self-pay kiosks to order at before you get to the counter and gives the customer to the ability to customize their order to their heart's content.

Popeyes Looks at Its Next Big Thing

In the meantime, Popeyes is busy at work planning the next phases of its business plan. In an interview with TheStreet, Popeyes CEO Sami Siddiqui said that Popeyes is rolling out automated assistance in its kitchens, stronger focus on app ordering, and more international expansion, including opening first-time locations in France, India, and Romania.

While Popeyes saw a big sales dip in 2020 just like its competitors, Restaurant Brand International has recovered nicely on the whole, reporting stronger than expected first quarter profits thanks in large part to its international business.

After its massive success with the fried chicken sandwich that started a fast food war, the chain is surely on the lookout for its next big hit. But in the meantime it will continue to bolster its business overseas and continue to research the possibility of plant-based menu options for its U.S. restaurants.

"We actually have a red-bean burger in the United Kingdom....going back to that original point of authenticity, what's more authentic than taking a really popular side item and making it into a plant-based?... if you think about the U.S. as a market, we're potentially looking at a lot of products," Siddiqui told TheStreet.

Target Lead JS
MARKETS
TGTWMTJWN

Target Stock Gains After Retailer Boosts Dividend Despite Margin Concerns

By Martin Baccardax
Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
MARKETS
TSLATWTR

Tesla Stock Higher On Solid May China Sales Data, UBS Upgrade, Cathie Wood Dip-Buys

By Martin Baccardax
Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS
^INDU^SPXTSLA

Stock Market Today - 6/9: Stocks Turn Lower As Treasury Yields Rise; ECB Holds Signals End To QE, Warns On Inflation

By Martin Baccardax
Meta Platforms Lead
MARKETS
FB

Meta Platforms Stock Begins Trading Under New META Ticker, Ending Ten Years As FB On The Nasdaq

By Martin Baccardax
Five Below Retail Lead
MARKETS
FIVETGTWMT

Five Below Stock Slides As Retailer Echoes Target Margin Warning After Muted Sales Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
How to File Tax Amendments
Sponsored Story

How to File Tax Amendments

By TurboTax
Elon Musk Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Elon Musk Jokes About His 'Diabolical' Plan

By Luc Olinga
Ford F-150 Lightning Lead
TECHNOLOGY
FTSLARIVN

Ford Comes to the Rescue of Tesla

By Luc Olinga