Popeyes Brings Back a Classic for its 50th Birthday

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Popeyes may be just a fried chicken restaurant to most, but to New Orleanians, it's a lot more than that. It's a beloved tradition.

Born in the small, unassuming New Orleans suburb of Arabi in 1972, the chain now best known for its chicken sandwich had very humble beginnings.

Originally called Chicken on the Run, founder Alvin C. Copeland changed the name to Popeyes after Popeye Doyle from the film "The French Connection." But more importantly, he changed the chicken recipe from a general Southern style to New Orleans-style spicy fried chicken.

And just like that, people started to show up. By 1976, the first Popeyes franchise was open, and by 1985 the company was opening it's 500th location.

While Popeyes has certainly had it's ups and downs over the years, its managed to endure.

And while it doesn't come out on top of the fried chicken war, (that honor belongs to Chick Fil A), it still holds its own just fine, especially for long-time fans of the brand who can't go too long without a buttery biscuit and some of that signature red beans and rice.

Now for it's 50th anniversary, the brand is tipping its hat to its origins.

What is Popeyes Doing For Its 50th Birthday?

While Popeyes could have made a big event of turning 50, it's chosen to do something a little more low key instead.

Starting June 12, customers who order using the Popeyes app and purchase a minimum of $5 can add on two pieces of chicken for 59 cents, which is how much a two-piece cost back in 1972.

The deal goes on through June 19, giving customers a week to enjoy Popeyes chicken at its original cost. It's a nice nod to a simpler time, which ought to make longtime fans of Popeyes smile.

Popeyes also opened a fancy new flagship location in New Orleans' French Quarter, which features self-pay kiosks to order at before you get to the counter and gives the customer to the ability to customize their order to their heart's content.

Popeyes Looks at Its Next Big Thing

In the meantime, Popeyes is busy at work planning the next phases of its business plan. In an interview with TheStreet, Popeyes CEO Sami Siddiqui said that Popeyes is rolling out automated assistance in its kitchens, stronger focus on app ordering, and more international expansion, including opening first-time locations in France, India, and Romania.

While Popeyes saw a big sales dip in 2020 just like its competitors, Restaurant Brand International has recovered nicely on the whole, reporting stronger than expected first quarter profits thanks in large part to its international business.

After its massive success with the fried chicken sandwich that started a fast food war, the chain is surely on the lookout for its next big hit. But in the meantime it will continue to bolster its business overseas and continue to research the possibility of plant-based menu options for its U.S. restaurants.

"We actually have a red-bean burger in the United Kingdom....going back to that original point of authenticity, what's more authentic than taking a really popular side item and making it into a plant-based?... if you think about the U.S. as a market, we're potentially looking at a lot of products," Siddiqui told TheStreet.