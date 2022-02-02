Skip to main content
Fossil Fuel, Solar, Wind: Important Trends to Watch In the Resource Transition
Fossil Fuel, Solar, Wind: Important Trends to Watch In the Resource Transition

Poor Showing of 2021 IPOs Puts Damper on Venture Capital

Some investors are cutting back their funding and pushing for lower valuations, venture capitalists say.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The poor performance of companies going public last year has put a damper on the venture capital market.

Some investors are cutting back their funding and pushing for lower valuations, and IPOS will likely be less frequent going forward, venture capitalists told The Wall Street Journal.

The companies that did initial public offerings, direct stock listings and special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, listings in 2021 saw their stocks slide 32.6% on average through Jan. 28, according to Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida, The Journal reports.

And it was worse for companies that don’t have much sales. Those with less than $10 million in revenue when they went public dropped 40.8% in the period, Ritter said. The decline was a more modest 28.4% for companies with more than $10 million in revenue, he said.

TheStreet Recommends

The cooldown in venture capital might be a good thing for a market that some said was looking like a bubble late last year.

Fred Wilson, a partner at big-time VC investor Union Square Ventures noted in a November blog entry that $100 million investment rounds had become common for companies that don’t yet have a sustainable business model.

“I think they [investors] are being delusional, comforted by the likelihood that someone will come along and pay a higher price in the next round,” he said. “But it seems that person may also be delusional. Because when you model things out, the numbers just don’t add up.” 

According to data from StockAnalysis.com, there were 1,058 U.S. stock market IPOs in 2021. That was 120% more than 2020's record 480 IPOs.

Tags
terms:
Venture CapitalIPOsStocks
Fear the Starbucks Mosh Pit -- Jim Cramer Weighs in Ahead of Earnings
LIFESTYLE
SBUXMCD

Starbucks Is Raising Prices (Again): What Does That Mean for Your Coffee?

Chick-fil-A Lead
INVESTING
SBUXDNKNMCD

Why Chick-fil-A Customers Are The Most Loyal To The Brand

Whole Foods
INVESTING
AMZNWMTNFLX

Amazon Primes Itself to Take on a Fresh New Market

Jeff Zucker 1 Lead
INVESTING
CCZMCDBBY

CNN’s Jeff Zucker Resigns Over Undisclosed Romantic Relationship

China's Micius quantum communication satellite was used to study the entanglement-based distribution of quantum secret keys between two spots on Earth. Photo: Handout
INVESTING
CMCSATBA

Elon Musk's Starlink Launches Internet Premium At $500 a Month

Student Loans and Tax Credits
Sponsored Story

All About Student Loan Tax Deductions and Education Credits

Bull Bungie Cord Lead
INVESTING

Get Ready for More Stock Corrections This Year: CIBC Official

Cryptocurrency Binance Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

India Is OK with Crypto, But There's a Catch