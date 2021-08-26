Politico Is Sold to German Publisher Axel Springer

German publisher Axel Springer agrees to purchase the U.S. news service Politico from entrepreneur Robert Allbritton.

German publisher Axel Springer has agreed to purchase the U.S. news service Politico from entrepreneur Robert Allbritton, the companies announced Thursday.

The deal includes the remaining 50% share of Springer’s current joint venture Politico Europe and the tech news website Protocol. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Politico has gained solid traction over its 15-year history with insider coverage of the U.S. political scene.

“Together with Insider and Morning Brew, which are already part of the company’s portfolio, Axel Springer’s U.S.-headquartered news brands will have a significant reach,” the company said.

Insider publishes Business Insider, a business news service that competes with TheStreet. Business Insider was co-founded by famous Internet analyst Henry Blodgett. Morning Brew is another business news service.