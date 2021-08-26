August 26, 2021
Publish date:

Politico Is Sold to German Publisher Axel Springer

German publisher Axel Springer agrees to purchase the U.S. news service Politico from entrepreneur Robert Allbritton.
Author:

German publisher Axel Springer has agreed to purchase the U.S. news service Politico from entrepreneur Robert Allbritton, the companies announced Thursday.

The deal includes the remaining 50% share of Springer’s current joint venture Politico Europe and the tech news website Protocol. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Politico has gained solid traction over its 15-year history with insider coverage of the U.S. political scene.

“Together with Insider and Morning Brew, which are already part of the company’s portfolio, Axel Springer’s U.S.-headquartered news brands will have a significant reach,” the company said.

Insider publishes Business Insider, a business news service that competes with TheStreet. Business Insider was co-founded by famous Internet analyst Henry Blodgett. Morning Brew is another business news service.

