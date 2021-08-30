August 30, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Bank Earnings Recap: Jim Cramer on Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Bank of America
Publish date:

PNC Bank to Raise Minimum Wage to $18-Hour from $15

PNC Financial's PNC Bank plans to increase its minimum wage to $18 per hour from $15.
Author:

PNC Financial Services’  (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report Bank said it would increase its minimum wage to $18 an hour from $15 starting Nov. 22.

Pittsburgh-based PNC joins a raft of other companies that have raised their minimum pay.

In May, Charlotte-based Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report said it was raising its minimum wage to $25 an hour, after boosting it in March 2020 to $20 an hour from $17.

As for PNC, "this isn't just a responsible move for the bank," said William Demchak, PNC's CEO. "This increase allows us to make a positive difference, leveraging the power of our resources to help all move forward financially.”

TheStreet Recommends

PNC’s stock recently traded at $190.97, down 2%, as the banking sector declined. PNC has climbed 11% in the past six months amid the booming economy.

Morningstar analyst Eric Compton last month put fair value for PNC at $170 and gives it no moat.

But its “successful acquisition history, seemingly successful expansion initiatives, and improved credit performance during the 2007 downturn lead us to believe that PNC is one of the better operators we cover,” he wrote.

“PNC has executed on many expense-saving initiatives over the years, and management has been actively reinvesting many of these savings back in the business to stay ahead on the technology front.

“As more and more retail transactions go through digital channels and commercial margins improve in PNC's newer markets, we expect improving operating efficiency for the bank. We also expect the BBVA acquisition to further accelerate improving efficiency at the bank.”

Globalstar Stock Jumps Amid Talk of Straight Path Bidding War
INVESTING

Globalstar Stock Rockets; New iPhone Said to Support Satellite Communication

New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit Fresh Record Highs on 'Dovish' Powell Take, Payrolls in Focus

Broadcom stock is a buy
INVESTING

Broadcom Stock Gains As JPMorgan Reiterates Overweight Rating Ahead of Earnings

Tesla Autonomous Driving Lead
INVESTING

Tesla Driver Says She Was Using Autopilot During Crash in Orlando

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Lead
INVESTING

Rocket Pharma Stock Rises on Plan to Sell Stake to Largest Holder

Affirm Lead
INVESTING

Affirm Holdings Stock Soars After 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Deal With Amazon

Pfizer BioNTech Moderna Lead
INVESTING

Moderna Stock Slides on Japan Vaccine Suspension, Pfizer Edges Lower

Hill-Rom (HRC) Stock Dives on Q2 Revenue Miss, Outlook
INVESTING

Hill-Rom Stock Leaps as Baxter Is Said to Plan $10B Bid