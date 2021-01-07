Plug Power, Walgreens, 3D Systems: 5 Top Gainers for Thursday

Stocks set intraday records Thursday as Wall Street believed Democratic control of Congress will spur stimulus and infrastructure spending.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Plug Power | Percentage Increase 27%

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report soared after South Korean conglomerate SK Group said it would invest $1.5 billion in the hydrogen-fuel-cell maker. As part of the deal, SK Group will receive 51.4 million shares of Plug Power at $29.29 each.

2. Walgreens Boots Alliance | Percentage Increase 5%

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report climbed after the drugstore chain posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings due in part to a rise in U.S. retail pharmacy sales. The company agreed Wednesday to sell its healthcare distribution business to AmerisourceBergen (ABC) - Get Report for around $6.5 billion.

3. Oxford Immunotec | Percentage Increase 27%

Shares of Oxford Immunotec (OXFD) - Get Report rose after the diagnostics and research company agreed to be acquired by PerkinElmer (PKI) - Get Report for $591 million. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half. The boards of both companies approved the transaction.

4. 3D Systems | Percentage Increase 77%

3D Systems (DDD) - Get Report climbed after the 3D printing company estimated its fourth-quarter revenue at $170 million to $176 million, topping analysts’ $140 million estimate. 3D said it had completed the sale of its software businesses to a subsidiary of ST Acquisition Co., an affiliate of Battery Ventures, the Boston venture-capital and private-equity firm, for $64.2 million, excluding $8.9 million of cash transferred to the buyer.

5. Future FinTech | Percentage Increase 126%

Shares of Future FinTech Group (FTFT) - Get Report skyrocketed after the blockchain based e-commerce company said that on Dec. 31 China Copyright Protection Center accepted its application for 10 software copyrights relating to blockchain technology applications