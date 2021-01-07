TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Plug Power, Walgreens, 3D Systems: 5 Top Gainers for Thursday

Plug Power, Walgreens Boots, Oxford Immunotec, 3D Systems and Future FinTech are five top stock gainers for Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks set intraday records Thursday as Wall Street believed Democratic control of Congress will spur stimulus and infrastructure spending.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Thursday:

1. Plug Power | Percentage Increase 27%

Plug Power  (PLUG) - Get Report soared after South Korean conglomerate SK Group said it would invest $1.5 billion in the hydrogen-fuel-cell maker. As part of the deal, SK Group will receive 51.4 million shares of Plug Power at $29.29 each.

2. Walgreens Boots Alliance | Percentage Increase 5%

Walgreens Boots Alliance  (WBA) - Get Report climbed after the drugstore chain posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings due in part to a rise in U.S. retail pharmacy sales. The company agreed Wednesday to sell its healthcare distribution business to AmerisourceBergen  (ABC) - Get Report for around $6.5 billion. 

3. Oxford Immunotec | Percentage Increase 27%

Shares of Oxford Immunotec (OXFD) - Get Report rose after the diagnostics and research company agreed to be acquired by PerkinElmer  (PKI) - Get Report for $591 million. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half. The boards of both companies approved the transaction.

4. 3D Systems | Percentage Increase 77%

3D Systems   (DDD) - Get Report climbed after the 3D printing company estimated its fourth-quarter revenue at $170 million to $176 million, topping analysts’ $140 million estimate. 3D said it had completed the sale of its software businesses to a subsidiary of ST Acquisition Co., an affiliate of Battery Ventures, the Boston venture-capital and private-equity firm, for $64.2 million, excluding $8.9 million of cash transferred to the buyer. 

5. Future FinTech | Percentage Increase 126%

Shares of Future FinTech Group  (FTFT) - Get Report skyrocketed after the blockchain based e-commerce company said that on Dec. 31 China Copyright Protection Center accepted its application for 10 software copyrights relating to blockchain technology applications

 

tesla (12)
INVESTING

Tesla Said to Be Eyeing Large Commercial Space Near Seattle

KFC new chicken sandwich lead
INVESTING

KFC Says It Has a 'Winner' With Premium Chicken Sandwich

These Small Cap Experts Explain Why Crypto Isn't Going Anywhere
INVESTING

Bitcoin Soars Past $40,000, Pushing Cryptocurrency Market Cap Past $1 Trillion

Jim Cramer Says He Can't Recommend Bed Bath & Beyond Stock
INVESTING

Should You Buy Bed Bath & Beyond After Its Earnings Dip?

Sen. Chuck Schumer Is Perpetrating a Con Job on the Middle Class
INVESTING

Senate Democratic Leader Schumer Calls for Trump to Be Booted From Office

cramer-today-th-0107
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Explains Market Rally Following Capitol Hill Riot

Gambling losses are tax deductible
INVESTING

Best Gambling Stocks to Buy in 2021

Wall Street NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rally and Nasdaq Soars as Wall Street Expects More Stimulus