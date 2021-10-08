October 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Action Alerts PLUS Says Watch For This in Friday's Jobs Report
Action Alerts PLUS Says Watch For This in Friday's Jobs Report
Publish date:

Plug Power Stock Rises; Barclays Sees Longer-Term Opportunity

Plug Power is 'one of the few renewable energy companies that offers an alternative to the mainstream alternatives,' Barclays analysts say.
Author:

Plug Power  (PLUG) - Get Plug Power Inc. Report moved higher Friday after Barclays analysts upgraded the hydrogen-fuel-cell-technology company to equal weight from underweight.

Shares of the Latham, N.Y., company at last check were 2.2% higher at $26.65.

Analyst Moses Sutton kept his price target at $27. He said in a research note that the company's analyst day on Oct. 14 "could reasonably ignite some momentum" and drive the shares toward a new baseline for the next six to 12 months, or at least set a high-$20s floor for [the] share price."

Plug "is one of the few renewable-energy companies that offers an alternative to the mainstream alternatives," the analyst said. 

"While there are multiple catalysts over the coming years, driven by a strong shadow backlog of material handling orders as well as developments in other HFC segments, weakening fundamentals place us on the sidelines," Sutton said.

The analyst said that "with the company's stock stuck in stasis for some time now, the accounting revision long in the rear view, and what we perceive as an eagerness from investors for PLUG to simply demonstrate material bookings growth in the electrolyzer segment, the bar is not set too high here, and underlying fundamentals will prove less critical into the event."

In May, Plug Power said it had completed restating its financial statements for the past three years.

TheStreet Recommends

Further, Sutton said, an infrastructure bill is another potential upside driver, even if the potential of passage is under 50%.

On Wednesday Plug Power announced a joint venture with South Korea’s SK Group to accelerate the use of hydrogen in Asia.

The two companies "will collaborate to provide hydrogen fuel cell systems, hydrogen fueling stations, electrolyzers and green hydrogen to the Korean and other Asian markets,” Plug Power said in a statement.

The two began working together in early 2021, when SK made a $1.6 billion investment in Plug Power.

In August Plug Power reported second-quarter revenue ahead of estimates and raised its full-year gross-bookings estimates. 

Revenue totaled $124.6 million, nearly double the $68 million of a year earlier. The company reported a net loss of 18 cents a share.

The company raised its 2021 gross-billings guidance to $500 million from $475 million compared with consensus estimates of $474 million. 

Jobs Hiring Lead
MARKETS

Jobs Report Shock: September Payrolls Rise Just 194,000, Testing Fed Taper Plans

How to Play a Shaky Market: NYSE Trader Breaks it Down
MARKETS

Stock Futures Higher Amid Jobs Report Shock, Debt Ceiling Relief; Oil Extends Gains

Plug Power Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Friday - Plug Power, Union Pacific, Tesla

Tesla Stops Accepting Bitcoin For Electric Cars In A U-turn That Sends Cryptocurrency Prices Plunging
MARKETS

Tesla Stock Slips Lower As Musk Notes Global Chip Shortage, Unveils Texas Move

x dog sunglasses labrador sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Most Expensive Cities for Dog Sitting

Covid-19 Vaccine Lead
INVESTING

COVID Update: Vaccine Booster Shots, Alternate Treatments Wrap Up

What Exploding Smartphones? Samsung Predicts Big Profits
MARKETS

Samsung Forecasts Best Quarterly Profit In 3 Years On Chip Price Hikes, Smartphone Demand

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Stock Futures Mixed, Jobs Report Looms, Tesla Goes Lone Star - 5 Things You Must Know