TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Plug Power Drops as Morgan Stanley Sees Valuation Nearly Full

Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of Plug Power at neutral. It's bullish on the outlook but concerned that the current valuation is almost full.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Plug Power  (PLUG) - Get Report dropped Monday after Morgan Stanley analysts resumed coverage of the hydrogen fuel cell producer with an equal-weight rating on valuation concern.

Analyst Stephen Byrd says that the Latham, N.Y., company's stock price already reflects a significant portion of the expected rapid growth ahead of the company. 

"PLUG's product advantages, strong balance sheet, and strategic partnerships position the company well for the transition to a hydrogen economy," analyst Stephen Byrd said. 

"Even after forecasting double-digit revenue growth and strong margin expansion, we see modest stock-price upside." 

Read More: Plug Power to Restate Financials, Stock Plummets 

Byrd set a $35 price target on the company. Plug Power shares at last check were off 9.3% at $29.29. Plug Power shares are down 13% year to date but up by more than a factor of seven over the past 12 months.

Plug Power has unveiled several strategic partnerships and has $5 billion in cash on its balance sheet, situating the company well, according to Byrd.  

Read More: Plug Power, Baker Hughes Back Hydrogen Investment Fund

Plug's main product is a fuel cell power system used by forklifts. Morgan Stanley expects the company to keep expanding to serve multiple new markets, notably transportation. 

"Even after modeling in double-digit revenue growth through 2050 and significant margin expansion, our discounted cash flow analysis results in a modest 8% upside from current levels," Byrd said.

The firm's price target implies multiples of 18 times 2023 enterprise value/sales and 0.6 times EV/sales growth. 

That estimate falls near the median of hydrogen comparatives on those metrics and "at a modest discount to early-stage U.S. fuel-cell [comparatives] as we see steeper margin improvements at peers."

Dow Closes Lower as Wall Street Confronts Boeing Woes
MARKETS

Stocks Retreat From Record Levels, Yields Creep Higher

S&amp;P Dow Jones Indices To Remove 21 Chinese Companies From Its Global Equity, Bond Benchmarks After US Blacklisting
INVESTING

US 10-Year Bond Auction Attracts Yield of 1.68%; Overall Demand Slips

Qualcomm's Results May Be Overshadowed by Apple, FTC Lawsuits
INVESTING

Qualcomm Downgraded by Evercore After Stock's Strong Run

Chipotle Cuts Fourth-Quarter Earnings, Sales Guidance
INVESTING

Raymond James Likes Chipotle, Calls It a 'High-Quality Growth Story'

Alkami Technology Lead
INVESTING

Bank Software Firm Alkami Lifts Its IPO Price Range

UiPath Lead
INVESTING

UiPath IPO Estimated $43-$50 a Share, Could Raise $1.06 Billion

Alibaba Cloud Launches Its First Personal Cloud Product, Challenging Baidu And Tencent
INVESTING

Buy, Sell or Avoid Alibaba After Its Record $2.8 Billion Fine?

Beyond Meat Sausage Breakfast Yuck Lead
INVESTING

Beyond Meat Expands Distribution in Europe, Adds 4,000 Stores