Plug Power, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens, Twitter - Thursday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include Plug Power, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walgreens and Twitter.

Stock futures rose Thursday after Democrats won control of the Senate and Joe Biden was recognized by Congress as the next U.S. president.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Plug Power PLUG | Up 19.71%

Shares of Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report surged Thursday after South Korean conglomerate SK Group said it will invest $1.5 billion in the hydrogen fuel-cell maker.

The deal comes as governments and companies globally seek to shift from relying on traditional fossil fuels for power to other forms of renewable energy including solar, wind and hydrogen.

2. Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY | Down 12.74%

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Report slumped after it posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings Thursday and said comparable-store sales for the current period were likely to be in-line with last year's levels.

Group net sales, the company said, fell 5% to $2.6 billion, again missing analysts' estimates of $2.75 billion. Comparable-store sales rose 2% thanks in part to "significantly strong growth in digital channels," the company said.

3. Walgreens WBA | Up 2.72%

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report rose after the drugstore chain posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings thanks in part to a solid rise in U.S. retail pharmacy sales.

Walgreens reiterated its adjusted profit forecast for the 2021 year, estimating profits should grow in the "low single-digit" percentage range, although the first half of the year will be negatively impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

4. Twitter TWTR | Down 2.44%

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report slipped Thursday after the platform locked the account of President Trump and threatened to permanently ban him following a series of tweets that some have alleged incited the violent storming of the Capitol building by his supporters.

5. Constellation Brands STZ | Up 3.34%

Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) - Get Report rose in premarket trading after the alcohol and spirits maker reported third-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2021, Constellation expects earnings between $9.80 and $10.05 per share, ahead of analysts $9.44 per share expectations.