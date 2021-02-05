Plantronics, Activision, Penn National: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday

Plantronics, Activision Blizzard, Penn National Gaming, Estee Lauder and Synaptics are five top stock gainers for Friday.

Stocks were rising Friday as disappointing jobs numbers helped fuel expectations for additional coronavirus aid.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Friday:

1. Plantronics | Percentage Increase 24%

Plantronics (PLT) - Get Report surged after the communications equipment maker beat Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations.

Revenue totaled $485 million, up 26% from a year ago and ahead of the company’s guidance range of $417 million to $447 million.

2. Activision Blizzard | Percentage Increase 9.7%

Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Report rose after the video game maker's holiday-quarter sales and revenue outlook for the current quarter beat Wall Street expectations.

The company also said its board authorized $4 billion in stock buybacks.

3. Penn National Gaming | Percentage Increase 8%

Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report was climbing after the gambling company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings but was upbeat about its Barstool Sports partnership.

Revenue from the Barstool-themed table games and slots areas were up 27% and 26%, respectively, year-over-year.

4. Estee Lauder | Percentage Increase 7.6%

Estee Lauder (EL) - Get Report shares rose after the beauty products maker reported fiscal-second-quarter results that topped estimates and even as its guidance missed expectations.

Revenue grew 5% from the year-earlier quarter to $4.85 billion.

Estee Lauder said it would resume share buybacks in the second half of the year.

5. Synaptics | Percentage Increase 13.9%

Shares of Synaptics (SYNA) - Get Report were climbing after the human interface technology beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations and forecast revenue that was well above consensus.

The company called for revenue in a range of $310 million to $340 million, compared with Wall Street's forecast for $306 million.