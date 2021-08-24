Planet Fitness Stock Muscles Higher; Morgan Stanley Sees Rekindled Growth

Planet Fitness's scale positions the company to rekindle growth and take market share, Morgan Stanley says. The stock is higher.

Planet Fitness (PLNT) - Get Report flexed its muscles Tuesday after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the fitness-center operator with an overweight rating and a $93 price target.

Shares of the Hampton, N.H., company at last check were 5.2% higher at $77.57.

Analyst Brian Harbour said in a research note that he saw evidence that in-person fitness can recover. The analyst said Planet Fitness's scale positions the company to rekindle growth and take market share, according to the Fly.

Harbour said that in-person fitness has quickly bounced back in areas that have fewer virus restrictions.

The analyst said he expected this to continue as people return to work and school.

Harbour noted that nearly a quarter of gyms closed during the pandemic, which gives large firms like Planet Fitness an advantage.

Gym closures resulted in a spike in demand for interactive fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Report, which said on Tuesday that a new version of its treadmill would be available in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. at the end of the month.

Earlier this month, Planet Fitness posted second-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street's expectations.

The company earned 21 cents a share, missing the Zacks consensus estimate of 22 cents. The latest figure compared with a loss of 32 cents a share a year earlier.

Revenue totaled $137.3 million, more than triple (up 241%) the year-earlier level when many health clubs in the country were temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Planet Fitness Chief Executive Chris Rondeau said during a call with analysts that the company regained about 75% of the members it had lost from its peak in first quarter 2020 to the low in the fourth quarter of that year.