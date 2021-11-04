Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
How to Profit From Inflation - Webinar Preview
How to Profit From Inflation - Webinar Preview
Publish date:

Planet Fitness Shares Jump; Q3 Report Shows Return to Gyms

Planet Fitness has benefited from consumers’ desire to return to gyms as the pandemic wanes.
Author:

Planet Fitness  (PLNT) - Get Planet Fitness, Inc. Class A Report shares soared on Thursday as the fitness-club chain reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results and guidance.

The Hampton, N.Y., company has benefited from consumers’ desire to return to gyms as the pandemic wanes.

Planet Fitness stock recently traded at $87.93, up 6.4%. It had climbed 13% in the three months through Wednesday.

Net income totaled $17.4 million, or 21 cents a share, swinging from a loss of $3.1 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. A year ago many gyms were shuttered due to the pandemic.

TheStreet Recommends

Adjusted profit hit 25 cents a share in the third quarter, above the consensus analyst estimate of 18 cents derived from a FactSet estimate.

Planet Fitness revenue registered $154.3 million in the third quarter, up 46% from $105.4 million a year earlier. The latest figure beat the FactSet analyst consensus of $135 million.

"In the third quarter, we … achieved the highest sequential net member growth of any third quarter in company history, as well as our highest franchise segment revenue on record," Planet Fitness Chief Executive Chris Rondeau in a statement.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share of 75 cents to 80 cents for all of 2021, which would top the analyst consensus of 73 cents.

In August, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of Planet Fitness with an overweight rating and a $93 price target.

The company’s scale positions it to rekindle growth and take market share, said Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Harbour, according to the Fly. He saw evidence that in-person fitness could recover from the pandemic.

Kellogg's Lead
MARKETS

Kellogg Stock Nudges Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat; Strike Holds Profit Outlook

Jim Cramer: Qualcomm's FTC News Is Being Overshadowed
MARKETS

Qualcomm Stock Surges On Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid 2022 Profit Outlook

Moderna vaccine Lead
MARKETS

Moderna Stock Tumbles After Q3 Earnings Miss, 2021 COVID Vaccine Sales Cut

Nikola
MARKETS

Nikola Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Report, SEC Settlement Update

Capri Holdings Rises on First-Quarter Earnings Beat
INVESTING

Capri Holdings Stock Climbs on Earnings Beat, Analyst Upgrades

Canadian Tennis Player Milos Raonic Visits the NYSE and Says He's Ready for the U.S. Open
MARKETS

Moderna, Qualcomm, Merck Active As Stocks Mixed In Fed Taper Wake: Jobless Claims Fall to 269,000

Roku Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Thursday - Roku, Moderna, Qualcomm

ViacomCBS Lead
EARNINGS

ViacomCBS Posts Third-Quarter Earnings Beat Amid Streaming Uptick