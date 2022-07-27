Pizza Hut Goes Beyond Pizza with New Menu Items

Pizza Hut (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report, famous for its delicious pizza combinations like Pepperoni Pan Pizza and Large Edge Works Pizza (both the most ordered items), announced on July 27, 2022 that it will be releasing new menu items. Some will be sold domestically in the United States and some globally in Australia. Regardless of where these items will be released, they are undoubtedly unique from what the brand typically offers.

Oven-Baked Pastas

Pizza Hut's New Oven-Baked Pastas Pizza Hut

Is Pizza Hut rebranding itself as Pasta Hut? Probably not. But, the name would definitely fit the new menu items available for consumption. There are four new pasta flavors, all oven-baked:

1) Oven-Baked Chicken Alfredo Pasta (Contains: Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, cheese, parmesan, parmesan-oregano seasoning).

2) Oven-Baked Italian Meats Pasta (Contains: Tomato sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, cheese, parmesan, parmesan-oregano seasoning)

3) Oven-Baked Cheesy Alfredo Pasta (Contains: Alfredo sauce, two layers of cheese, parmesan)

4) Oven-Baked Veggie Pasta (Contains: Tomato sauce, black olives, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese, parmesan, parmesan-oregano seasoning)

The best part? These pastas will also include five complimentary original breadsticks. And if you prefer Pizza Hut's Cheese Sticks, they can be altered for an additional charge.

The oven-baked pastas will be highlighted on Pizza Hut's new pasta menu (with other new menu items like Creamy Chicken Alfredo Regular, Creamy Mushroom Alfredo, Hearty Bolognese, and Homestyle Beef Lasagna). These foods can be ordered for pickup or fast delivery. Depending on the occasion, customers may order a regular or large portion of the pastas.

Hershey's Desserts

HERSHEY's Desserts Now At Pizza Hut Australia Pizza Hut

Recently, Pizza Hut announced new dessert items as a spin-off to its current savory items: Hershey's (HSY) - Get The Hershey Company Report Desserts. The items are all unique but will all contain delicious Hershey's chocolate in some shape or form. There will be three new desserts:

1) Hershey's Lava Cake

2) Double/Triple Chocolate Brownie

3) Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

The Lava Cake emulates a rich chocolate cake with a molten center, usually served with warm vanilla ice cream. The Double/Triple Chocolate Brownie will contain both dark and semi-sweet chocolate chips, will be made with Hershey's cocoa powder, and will be cut into nine pieces intended for sharing.

And finally, what we've all been waiting for: the Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie will, essentially, be a giant chocolate cookie cake with eight serving slices. These desserts will be served warm and will pair perfectly with a pizza or pasta order from Pizza Hut.

The Hershey's Lava Cake will cost $4.95, the Hershey's Brownie will cost $10.45, and the Hershey's Cookie will cost $9.95 and can be ordered here.

Sadly, these items will only be sold in Australia and it is unclear whether they will expand globally. Nevertheless, Pizza Hut does partner with Ben & Jerry's (UNLYF) and recommends pairing these new desserts with a ten-buck tub offer.

As of mid-day July 27, 2022 Pizza Hut stock (Yum! Brands, Inc.) is down 12.22% and Hershey's (Hershey Co) is up 11.68% (year-to-date). Investors and customers who admire Pizza Hut and Hershey Company should keep an eye out for these new menu items and how they will affect Pizza Hut and Hershey's revenue.